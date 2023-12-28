AbbyBank raised $8,507 for Peyton’s Promise during its annual pledge drive in November and December. AbbyBank pledged a match total of $2,000.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude for every donated can and dollar,” said Heather Schulz, assistant vice president and Weston branch manager for AbbyBank. “It’s truly remarkable to witness our community uniting to provide support, ensuring our pantry shelves remain well-stocked.”

Peyton’s Promise has served as a middleman between food drives and organizations fighting hunger since 2007.

AbbyBank helped raise more than $17,000 total at its seven locations this year.

