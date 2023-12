Wausau Pilot & Review

GREEN BAY – The D.C. Everest boys basketball team dropped a pair of games at the Sun Drop Shootout at the Kress Center on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay on Tuesday and Wednesday.

D.C. Everest lost to West De Pere 64-55 on Tuesday and Appleton North 73-57 on Wednesday.

Cohen Priebe hit five 3-pointers and scored 23 points for the Evergreens against West De Pere.

Cade Felch scored 15 points, Sam Dassow added 13 and Priebe chipped in 12 in the loss to Appleton North (9-0).

D.C. Everest is back in action Tuesday at home against Shawano.

Tuesday’s Game

Phantoms 64, Evergreens 55

WEST DE PERE (64): Statistics not reported. Record: 6-2.

D.C. EVEREST (55): Colin Ebersold 2 3-4 8, Cade Felch 2 5-9 10, Zekhari Jones 0 0-0 0, Luke Auner 0 0-0 0, Cohen Priebe 6 6-6 23, Casey Stuedemann 2 5-6 9, Vander Truax 1 3-4 5. FG: 13. FT: 22-29. 3-pointers: 7 (Priebe 5, Ebersold 1, Felch 1). Record: 3-6.



Wednesday’s Game

Lightning 73, Evergreens 57

D.C. EVEREST (55): Colin Ebersold 1 2-2 4, Cade Felch 5 2-2 15, Zekhari Jones 0 0-0 0, Cohen Priebe 4 0-0 12, Casey Studemann 1 5-6 8, Zekarhi Jones 1 0-0 2, Sam Dassow 4 3-3 13, Vander Truax 1 1-4 3. FG: 17. FT: 13-17. 3-pointers: 10 (Priebe 4, Felch 3, Dassow 2, Stuedemann 1). Record: 3-7.

APPLETON NORTH (73): Will Sweeney 4 2-6 12, Brayden Hechel 2 0-0 6, Nate Ramus 4 2-3 11, Sean Hansen 4 4-4 12, Luke Kritzer 1 0-0 3, Will Guilbeault 2 3-3 7, Abraham Tomori 5 4-7 15, Ben Zdzieblowski 3 1-2 7. FG: 25. FT: 16-25. 3-pointers: 7 (Sweeney 2, Hechel 2, Ramus 1, Tomori 1, Kritzer 1). Record: 9-0.

