MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources encourages Wisconsinites to join the DNR at one of several First Day Hikes scheduled at state properties on New Year’s Day.

From Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Kenosha County to Straight Lake State Park in Polk County, First Day Hikes are scheduled near most corners of Wisconsin.

“Starting the new year in the outdoors is refreshing for both our body and mind,” said Steve Schmelzer, DNR parks and recreation management director, in a news release. “Our OutWiGo initiative promotes the physical, mental and emotional benefits that recreating in nature provides. We invite everyone to attend a First Day Hike and feel good in the outdoors in 2024.”

Several properties offer one to three-mile guided hikes led by property naturalists or local experts. These hikes have a specific start time and gathering spot, providing a great introduction to winter adventuring for beginner hikers or those new to exploring Wisconsin’s natural areas. Experienced hikers are invited to share their knowledge and help build the state’s outdoor community. Some guided hikes are pet-free, so please check with the property before bringing your furry friends.

Self-guided hikes allow participants to choose their own pace or difficulty level, from gently sloping nature trails to advanced routes. Drop by anytime during the event window, and property staff may offer maps and recommendations for self-guided adventuring.

Warm clothing, hats, gloves, warm boots or insulated hiking shoes are highly recommended. Some properties will also have bonfires or warming shelters to help you fight off the cold.

First Day Hikes are free, but a Wisconsin state park admission sticker or state trail pass may be required. For those who need a state park daily admission pass, a free one may be available at your local library. Learn more about participating libraries.

Most events include options beyond hiking, like snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, refreshments and winter activities. Those interested in snowshoe rentals or reserving an outdoor wheelchair should contact the property beforehand. Additionally, check with the property for universally accessible trail conditions.

If a First Day Hike is unavailable in your area, you are still invited to visit a Wisconsin state park, forest, trail or recreation area. Properties are open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. year-round.

Scheduled First Day Hikes

Buckhorn State Park

Copper Falls State Park

Council Grounds State Park

Devil’s Lake State Park

Havenwoods State Forest

Interstate State Park

Kettle Moraine State Forest – Southern Unit

MacKenzie Center

Newport State Park

Peninsula State Park

Perrot State Park

Kettle Moraine State Forest – Pike Lake Unit

Point Beach State Forest

Red Cedar State Trail

Rib Mountain State Park

Richard Bong State Recreation Area

Roche-A-Cri State Park

Straight Lake State Park

Whitefish Dunes State Park

For details on First Day Hike events, visit the DNR’s event calendar. Note that events could be canceled in cases of inclement weather. More events may be added; check the event calendar for the latest information.

