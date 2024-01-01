Wausau Pilot & Review

Police have identified the man who died Sunday in a UTV rollover in Lincoln County as 48-year-old Chad J. Glaze, of Merrill.

The crash was reported at about 1:30 a.m. Dec. 31 on Scott Road, south of Heldt Street, in the town of Scott. A 911 caller reported the crash and said the driver was trapped and unresponsive.

Police say Glaze was headed southbound on Scott Road when he entered the ditch and rolled. He died of his injuries.

A passenger in the crash was treated at the scene and left in a private vehicle, officials said. The passenger’s name has not been publicly released.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Merrill Fire, Merrill Police and the Lincoln County Coroner’s office.

