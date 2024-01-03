Wausau Pilot & Review

Nine candidates have submitted their candidacy papers to run for the office of Village Board trustee, the highest number of trustee candidates that the village has ever received.

A spring primary will be held Feb. 20 to narrow the field.

“We anticipate an exciting year for elections,” said Kronenwetter Village Clerk Bobbi Birk-LaBarge. “Not only do we have a presidential race in November that always sees an uptick in voter turnout, but interest in our Village trustee races will hopefully bring residents out to the polls in February and April, too.”

Newcomers Ryan T. Leff, Scott R. Dauel, Cindy Lee Buchkowski-Hoffman and Aaron Myszka will face incumbents Timothy J. Shaw, Sean Dumais and Ken Charneski, as well as, Joel Straub and Kim Tapper, who served as trustees from 2021 to 2023.

During the primary election, the top six vote-getters will be placed on the ballot for the April 2, 2024 Spring Election.

This is only the second time in Village of Kronenwetter history that a primary election is necessary in a race for the Village trustees. The last time a primary was elicited was in 2022.

Three of six Village Board trustee seats are open. Kronenwetter’s Village Board is comprised of a president and six trustee members elected at-large. Each elected official serves a two-year term.

