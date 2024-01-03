Damakant Jayshi
Barring any successful nomination paper challenge, the race is set for the 11-member Wausau City Council, the city’s mayor and the 38-member Marathon County Board of Supervisors after the filing deadline closed on Tuesday.
In the mayoral race, incumbent Katie Rosenberg and challengers Doug Diny and Christopher Wood will appear on the ballot. Since there are three candidates, a primary will be required. Similarly, a primary is needed for the Wausau council seat for Dist. 4 and for Dist. 15 on the Marathon County Board of Supervisors.
Former Wausau alder Tom Neal, Debra Weiss and Vylius Leskys are vying to represent Dist. 4 on the City Council. Likewise, incumbent Dist. 15 county supervisor Joel Straub, former supervisor and current Wausau Economic Development Manager Randy Fifrick and Kronenwetter Village Board Trustee Alexander Vedvik are in the race to represent district on the county board. Primaries are scheduled for Tuesday Feb. 20 and the election is on Tuesday, April 2.
Marathon County Clerk Kim Trueblood said filings are not final until the nomination paper challenge period ends at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5. A final list of candidates will be published on Jan. 8.
Candidates can also run as a write-in.
Fourteen of the 38 seats on the Marathon County Board of Supervisors and six of the 11 seats on the Wausau City Council will be contested, including the two districts that will be requiring the primary contest. Will Harris, a Wausau attorney who filed paperwork to run for the City Council seat in Dist. 3, is no longer seeking the office.
This year the number of contested seats for the county has decreased. In 2022, 19 seats on the county board were contested. For Wausau council, primaries were required for two districts – 1 and 4.
Wausau City Council (11 seats, two-year term)
- Dist. 1: Carol Lukens, incumbent; Catherine Kronenwetter, challenger
- Dist. 2: Michael Martens, incumbent
- Dist. 3: Terry Kilian
- Dist. 4: Tom Neal, Debra Weiss and Vylius Leskys
- Dist. 5: Gary Gisselman, incumbent; Orlando Alfonso, challenger
- Dist. 6: Becky McElhaney, incumbent; Bronson Lobato, challenger
- Dist. 7: Lisa Rasmussen, incumbent
- Dist. 8: Sarah Watson, incumbent; Joshua Dirks, challenger
- Dist. 9: Dawn Herbst, incumbent; Victoria Tierney, challenger
- Dist. 10: Lou Larson, incumbent
- Dist. 11: Chad Henke, incumbent
Wausau Mayor (4-year term, primary will be required)
- Katie Rosenberg, incumbent
- Doug Diny
- Christopher Wood
Municipal Judge (four-year term)
- Mark Sauer, incumbent
Incumbent City Council members not seeking reelection
- Dist. 3: Tom Kilian
- Dist. 4: Doug Diny
Marathon County Board of Supervisors (38 seats, 2-year term).
For some of the seats, incumbents are not listed since only new candidates are in the race.
- Dist. 1: John Kroll and Ken Tokarz
- Dist. 2: Ann Lemmer, incumbent
- Dist. 3: Kody Hart, incumbent; Jo Ann Egelkrout, challenger
- Dist. 4: John Robinson, incumbent
- Dist. 5: Gary Gisselman, incumbent; Orlando Alfonso, challenger
- Dist. 6: Stacey Morache, incumbent; Jeff Johnson, challenger
- Dist. 7: Deb Hoppa and Alex Eichten
- Dist. 8: Kim Ungerer, incumbent
- Dist. 9: Chantelle Foote
- Dist. 10: Donna Krause, incumbent; Randy Radke, challenger
- Dist. 11: Randy DeBroux and Bruce Trueblood
- Dist. 12: Matt Bootz, incumbent
- Dist. 13: Mike Ritter, incumbent
- Dist. 14: Rick Seefeldt, incumbent; Ken Charneski, challenger
- Dist. 15: Joel Straub, incumbent; Randy Fifrick and Alexander Vedvik, challengers
- Dist. 16: Tony Sherfinski, incumbent; Bill Conway, challenger
- Dist. 17: Jennifer Aarrestad, incumbent
- Dist. 18: Jay Schoenborn
- Dist. 19: Yee Leng Xiong, incumbent
- Dist. 20: Gayle Marshall, incumbent
- Dist. 21: Thomas Rosenberg, incumbent
- Dist. 22: Jasper Hartinger, incumbent
- Dist. 23: David Baker, incumbent; Chris Voll
- Dist. 24: Brent Jacobson
- Dist. 25: Timothy Sondelski, incumbent
- Dist. 26: Jean Maszk, incumbent
- Dist. 27: Thomas Seubert, incumbent
- Dist. 28: Wayne Hagen
- Dist. 29: Chris Dickinson, incumbent
- Dist. 30: Jordan Reynolds
- Dist. 31: Allen Drabek, incumbent
- Dist. 32: Kurt Gibbs, incumbent; Cindy Beaty, challenger
- Dist. 33: Ron Covelli, incumbent
- Dist. 34: Jason Wilhelm, incumbent
- Dist. 35: Jacob Langenhahn, incumbent
- Dist. 36: Scott Poole and Frederick Schaefer
- Dist. 37: Allen Opall, incumbent
- Dist. 38: Brandon Jensen and Jonathan Fisher
Incumbent county supervisors not seeking reelection
- Dist. 1: Michelle Van Krey
- Dist. 7: Becky Buch
- Dist. 9: David Oberbeck
- Dist. 11: Alyson Leahy
- Dist. 18: Craig McEwen
- Dist. 24: Crystal Bushman
- Dist. 28: Dennis Gonnering
- Dist. 30: Andrew Venzke
- Dist. 36: Bruce Lamont
- Dist. 38: Bobby Niemeyer
Election Information
Polling place locations for Wausau and other cities: https://www.marathoncounty.gov/services/elections-voting/polling-places#Cities [For towns and villages, click on the appropriate tab.]
State-wide information
Voter photo ID is required for voting. [For more information, see the Wisconsin Elections Commission website.]