Barring any successful nomination paper challenge, the race is set for the 11-member Wausau City Council, the city’s mayor and the 38-member Marathon County Board of Supervisors after the filing deadline closed on Tuesday.

In the mayoral race, incumbent Katie Rosenberg and challengers Doug Diny and Christopher Wood will appear on the ballot. Since there are three candidates, a primary will be required. Similarly, a primary is needed for the Wausau council seat for Dist. 4 and for Dist. 15 on the Marathon County Board of Supervisors.

Former Wausau alder Tom Neal, Debra Weiss and Vylius Leskys are vying to represent Dist. 4 on the City Council. Likewise, incumbent Dist. 15 county supervisor Joel Straub, former supervisor and current Wausau Economic Development Manager Randy Fifrick and Kronenwetter Village Board Trustee Alexander Vedvik are in the race to represent district on the county board. Primaries are scheduled for Tuesday Feb. 20 and the election is on Tuesday, April 2.

Marathon County Clerk Kim Trueblood said filings are not final until the nomination paper challenge period ends at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5. A final list of candidates will be published on Jan. 8.

Candidates can also run as a write-in.

Fourteen of the 38 seats on the Marathon County Board of Supervisors and six of the 11 seats on the Wausau City Council will be contested, including the two districts that will be requiring the primary contest. Will Harris, a Wausau attorney who filed paperwork to run for the City Council seat in Dist. 3, is no longer seeking the office.

This year the number of contested seats for the county has decreased. In 2022, 19 seats on the county board were contested. For Wausau council, primaries were required for two districts – 1 and 4.

Wausau City Council (11 seats, two-year term)

Dist. 1: Carol Lukens, incumbent; Catherine Kronenwetter, challenger

Dist. 2: Michael Martens, incumbent

Dist. 3: Terry Kilian

Dist. 4: Tom Neal, Debra Weiss and Vylius Leskys

Dist. 5: Gary Gisselman, incumbent; Orlando Alfonso, challenger

Dist. 6: Becky McElhaney, incumbent; Bronson Lobato, challenger

Dist. 7: Lisa Rasmussen, incumbent

Dist. 8: Sarah Watson, incumbent; Joshua Dirks, challenger

Dist. 9: Dawn Herbst, incumbent; Victoria Tierney, challenger

Dist. 10: Lou Larson, incumbent

Dist. 11: Chad Henke, incumbent

Wausau Mayor (4-year term, primary will be required)

Katie Rosenberg, incumbent

Doug Diny

Christopher Wood

Municipal Judge (four-year term)

Mark Sauer, incumbent

Incumbent City Council members not seeking reelection

Dist. 3: Tom Kilian

Dist. 4: Doug Diny

Marathon County Board of Supervisors (38 seats, 2-year term).

For some of the seats, incumbents are not listed since only new candidates are in the race.

Dist. 1: John Kroll and Ken Tokarz

Dist. 2: Ann Lemmer, incumbent

Dist. 3: Kody Hart, incumbent; Jo Ann Egelkrout, challenger

Dist. 4: John Robinson, incumbent

Dist. 5: Gary Gisselman, incumbent; Orlando Alfonso, challenger

Dist. 6: Stacey Morache, incumbent; Jeff Johnson, challenger

Dist. 7: Deb Hoppa and Alex Eichten

Dist. 8: Kim Ungerer, incumbent

Dist. 9: Chantelle Foote

Dist. 10: Donna Krause, incumbent; Randy Radke, challenger

Dist. 11: Randy DeBroux and Bruce Trueblood

Dist. 12: Matt Bootz, incumbent

Dist. 13: Mike Ritter, incumbent

Dist. 14: Rick Seefeldt, incumbent; Ken Charneski, challenger

Dist. 15: Joel Straub, incumbent; Randy Fifrick and Alexander Vedvik, challengers

Dist. 16: Tony Sherfinski, incumbent; Bill Conway, challenger

Dist. 17: Jennifer Aarrestad, incumbent

Dist. 18: Jay Schoenborn

Dist. 19: Yee Leng Xiong, incumbent

Dist. 20: Gayle Marshall, incumbent

Dist. 21: Thomas Rosenberg, incumbent

Dist. 22: Jasper Hartinger, incumbent

Dist. 23: David Baker, incumbent; Chris Voll

Dist. 24: Brent Jacobson

Dist. 25: Timothy Sondelski, incumbent

Dist. 26: Jean Maszk, incumbent

Dist. 27: Thomas Seubert, incumbent

Dist. 28: Wayne Hagen

Dist. 29: Chris Dickinson, incumbent

Dist. 30: Jordan Reynolds

Dist. 31: Allen Drabek, incumbent

Dist. 32: Kurt Gibbs, incumbent; Cindy Beaty, challenger

Dist. 33: Ron Covelli, incumbent

Dist. 34: Jason Wilhelm, incumbent

Dist. 35: Jacob Langenhahn, incumbent

Dist. 36: Scott Poole and Frederick Schaefer

Dist. 37: Allen Opall, incumbent

Dist. 38: Brandon Jensen and Jonathan Fisher

Incumbent county supervisors not seeking reelection

Dist. 1: Michelle Van Krey

Dist. 7: Becky Buch

Dist. 9: David Oberbeck

Dist. 11: Alyson Leahy

Dist. 18: Craig McEwen

Dist. 24: Crystal Bushman

Dist. 28: Dennis Gonnering

Dist. 30: Andrew Venzke

Dist. 36: Bruce Lamont

Dist. 38: Bobby Niemeyer

Election Information

Polling place locations for Wausau and other cities: https://www.marathoncounty.gov/services/elections-voting/polling-places#Cities [For towns and villages, click on the appropriate tab.]

State-wide information

MyVote Wisconsin

Voter photo ID is required for voting. [For more information, see the Wisconsin Elections Commission website.]

