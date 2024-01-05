Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – D.C. Everest overcame five Wausau West pins to defeat the Warriors 43-30 in a hotly-contested Wisconsin Valley Conference wrestling dual on Thursday at D.C. Everest High School.

Sam Havard (106 pounds), Henry Ruffi (120), Sam Galang (132), Henry Galang (157) and William McCorison (285) all won by pin for Wausau West, but D.C. Everest won the other nine matches, with four pins of its own.

Caleb Jaeger (113), Easton Cooper (126), Niko Kleinschmidt (175) and Bradock Rickert (215) each won by pin for the Evergreens, who are now 2-1 in WVC duals. West falls to 2-2.

Deakin Trotzer (144) earned a win with a 17-2 techinical fall, and Josh Danens (138) and Gavin Madson (165) had major decision victories to push D.C. Everest to the victory.

D.C. Everest will host its annual Fred Lehrke Invitational, while Wausau West will compete at the Merrill Invitational on Saturday.

D.C. Everest 43, Wausau West 30

106: Sam Havard (WW) pinned Jordan Danens, 2:01.

113: Caleb Jaeger (DC) pinned Blake Mell, 3:44.

120: Henry Ruffi (WW) pinned Kris Kurth, 0:57.

126: Easton Cooper (DC) pinned Caleb Feil, 1:36.

132: Sam Galang (WW) pinned Tyler Modjewski, 2:55.

138: Josh Danens (DC) won major dec. over John Knauf, 13-2.

144: Deakin Trotzer (DC) won by technical fall over Lane Pernsteiner, 17-2.

150: Carson Kempf (DC) def. Collin Colwell, 11-5.

157: Henry Galang (WW) pinned Blake Bangtson, 4:52.

165: Gavin Madson (DC) won major dec. over Timothy Gospodarek, 17-7.

175: Niko Kleinschmidt (DC) pinned Sawyer Zydzik, 3:44.

190: DeAvion Broaders (DC) def. William Ford, 13-8.

215: Bradock Rickert (DC) pinned Joe Ruffi, 1:08.

285: William McCorison (WW) pinned Oscar Latendresse, 5:21.

