Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – D.C. Everest won four individual titles and had 12 top-five finishers overall and it finished second at its home Fred Lehrke Wrestling Invitational on Saturday at D.C. Everest High School.

Stratford finished with 419 points to win the team championship, with D.C. Everest a close second with 370.

Easton Cooper (126 pounds), Carson Kempf (150), Gavin Madson (165) and Bradock Rickert (215) each won titles for the Evergreens.

Cooper (27-1) defeated Trenton Cournoyer of Stratford in the 126-pound final, 11-4; Kempf (21-5) pinned Stratford’s Brandon Knetter in 5:02 in the 150 championship; Madson (15-8) took the 165-pound championship match over Jose Lagunes of Bonduel 10-5; and Rickert (7-1) needed just 42 seconds to pin Noah Lucio of Stratford to take the 215-pound title.

Daytona Pagel was second at 190, and Deakin Trotzer (144), Niko Kleinschmidt (175) and Oscar Latendresse (285) each placed third for D.C. Everest.

D.C. Everest has a Wisconsin Valley Conference dual meet at Stevens Point on Thursday. The match starts at 7:30 p.m.

Fred Lehrke Wrestling Invitational

Jan. 6, at D.C. Everest High School

Team scores: 1. Stratford 419; 2. D.C. Everest 370; 3. Weyauwega-Fremont 313; 4. Auburndale 262; 5. Eau Claire Regis/Altoona 191; 6. Tomah 189; 7. Riverdale 164; 8. Bonduel 158; 9. Mosinee 143; 10. Spencer/Columbus Catholic 85; 11. Rosholt 40.

Click here for complete results, courtesy of trackwrestling.com.

Like this: Like Loading...