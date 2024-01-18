WAUSAU – The Wausau Nordic Ski Club and Ironbull will co-host a Nordic ski and snowshoe event, the Ring of Snow Challenge, in late January at Tribute Golf Course in Wausau.

The Jan. 27 event offers more than just hard-core racing, however. It also features a free kids ski, twilight snowshoe hike, soup buffet, cornhole and snowman making.

Solo or relay skiers attempt to tally as many laps on the 3.5 kilometer course as they can in the three- or six-hour time limit, but can also earn bonus laps by partaking in the cornhole and snowman making events.

After declining registrations for the Badger State Games Nordic skiing event over recent years, the reimagined event will take place over the same weekend at a new venue in collaboration with Bunkers at Tribute Golf Course in Wausau with a fixed time format to promote a community atmosphere.



“This new event will try to capture the spirit of camaraderie and fun-based competition that is the essence of all Ironbull events,” said Gary Zimbric, a longstanding WNSC member and co-event organizer, in a news release. “And it will build on the style of Wausau 24 mountain bike and Ragnar running events that have become so popular with a newer generation of athletes, who want more than just a focus on time and competition.”



Ski races at Tribute Golf Course

Last year, the Nordic ski club took over grooming at Tribute Golf Course and returned the location of the Snekkevik Ski Race, the second oldest continuing organized ski race in the state, to Tribute Golf Course. After serving as a successful venue for the 2023 Snekkevik in low snow conditions, the club approached Ironbull to hold a fixed timed event. Thus the Ring of Snow Challenge was born.



The start of the 2023-2024 winter started slow with record high temperatures and little snow, forcing the Snekkevik Ski Race to be cancelled earlier this month. With the recent snowfall, event organizers are hopeful to launch the Ring of Snow Challenge, but realistic. It will not charge for registrations unless the event takes place. Free snowshoes rentals and youth ski equipment will be available to reduce barriers of entry.



Visit ironbull.org/ring-of-snow for more information. Registration remains open, including same day registration, at ironbull-signup.redpodium.com/2024-ring-of-snow.

Future events

Ironbull will also host the Snowbound in the Underdown snowshoe and fat tire bike races on Feb. 24 in Prairie Dells. Bikers start first with a journey up the Prairie River gorge before hitting the hills and lakes of Underdown for rides of 10, 15 and 25 miles. Six-mile snowshoers will get to the majestic Prairie Dells while three-milers will take in the overlooks of the new Heinemania Loop. Free snowshoe rentals will also be available at this event. Visit ironbull.org/snowbound-in-the-underdown for more information.

