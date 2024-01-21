Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – D.C. Everest won two individual titles and finished runner-up in the team standings at the Wausau East Lumberjack Invitational on Saturday.

West Salem won the team title with 430 points, with D.C. Everest second with 410.5. Wausau East took 15th among the 20 teams with 161 points.

Easton Cooper upped his record to 34-1 by taking the 126-pound title for D.C. Everest, pinning Stratford’s Trenton Cournoyer in the championship match in 1:06.

Carson Kempf also picked up an individual title for the Evergreens, running his season record to 27-5 with a pin in 3:24 of Isaac Schniepp-Duffy of West Salem in the 150-pound final.

Blake Bangtson (157), Niko Kleinschmidt (175) and Daytona Pagel (190) all earned third-place finishes for D.C. Everest.

Elmer Heard placed third at 215 pounds, and Mavrick Ekstrom (106) and Jacob Schuett (120) both finished fifth for Wausau East.

D.C. Everest will travel to Wisconsin Rapids and Wausau East will host Stevens Point to wrap up the Wisconsin Valley Conference dual meet season on Thursday. Both matches start at 6:30 p.m.

Wausau East Lumberjack Invitational

Jan. 20, at Wausau East High School

Team scores: 1. West Salem 430; 2. D.C. Everest 410.5; 3. Stratford 376.5; 4. Auburndale 362; 5. Winneconne 357.5; 6. Marathon 337; 7. La Crosse Logan/Central 293; 8. Stanley-Boyd 287; 9. Crandon 254.5; 10. Menasha 211; 11. Abbotsford/Colby 194; 12. Appleton East 184; 13. Sturgeon Bay 177; 14. Wabeno/Laona/Three Lakes 165; 15. Wausau East 161; 16. Lakeland/Mercer 146.5; 17. Rhinelander 90; 18. Oshkosh Lourdes/Valley Christian 61.5; 19. Florence 43.

Click here for complete results, courtesy of trackwrestling.com.

Like this: Like Loading...