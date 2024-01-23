MARSHFIELD – A musical returning after a decade hiatus will be staged at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Marshfield campus Feb. 2-4.

“A … My Name Will Always be Alice” will be performed at the Helen Connor Laird Theatre, 2000 W. Fifth St., Marshfield. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2 and 3, with a matinee at 2 p.m. Feb. 4.

The production’s opening night is set exactly 12 years to the date since it was last performed on the campus. It brings together the best of the 1984 award-winning off-Broadway musical revue, “A … My Name is Alice,” and its 1992 sequel, “A … My Name is Still Alice.” The show creates a tapestry of songs and sketches that highlight women of varying ages in myriad situations and relationships, bringing a blend of humor, heart and relatability to the stage.

“Audiences can expect to be taken on an emotional journey that will make them laugh, cry and reflect on the complexities of life,” said Donna Thompson, director. “If you missed our production 12 years ago, now is your chance to experience the magic.”

The cast includes Joe Anderson, John Armbruster, Joelle Clark, Alanna Feddick-Goodwin, Kris Hughes, Ella Kadolph, Kristina Stone Kaiser and Andrea Peterson, who bring their own flair to the characters and storyline. The theatrical experience is further elevated by the music of pianist, Kathy Biederwolf with Gerritt Rustad on percussion.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at tickets.uwsp.edu.

