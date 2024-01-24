Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – Jesse Napgezek banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lead the Wausau East boys basketball team to a 73-72 win over D.C. Everest in a Wisconsin Valley Conference contest Tuesday at the Greenheck Fieldhouse at D.C. Everest High School.

The Lumberjacks struggled all night from 3-point range, making just 2 of 17 attempts before Napgezek drilled the game-winner as time expired. He finished with 23 points.

Charlie Cayley led East with 31 points and 13 rebounds as the Lumberjacks improve to 13-3 overall and 5-2 in the WVC.

D.C. Everest led 40-30 at halftime before East mounted a comeback and earned the road win, avenging a loss early this season at home to the Evergreens.

Statistics for D.C. Everest (5-11, 1-5 WVC) were not provided.

Wausau East travels to Merrill on Thursday, while D.C. Everest is back in action Friday at home against first-place Marshfield in WVC action.

Lumberjacks 73, Evergreens 72

Wausau East 30 43 – 73

D.C. Everest 40 32 – 72

WAUSAU EAST (73): Caden Werth 1-6 2-2 4, Jaydan Garrett 3-5 0-1 6, Jesse Napgezek 9-15 3-6 23, Isaac Rozwadowski 1-6 0-0 2, Jack Barthels 2-5 0-1 5, Teddy Schlindwein 0-2 0-0 0, Jed VanderSanden 1-1 0-0 2, Charlie Cayley 11-18 9-9 31. FG: 28-58. FT: 14-19. 3-pointers: 3-18 (Napgezek 2-4, Barthels 1-4, Cayley 0-1, Rozwadowski 0-1, Schlindwein 0-2, Garrett 0-2, Werth 0-4). Rebounds: 26 (Cayley 13). Fouls: 18. Fouled out: Barthels. Record:

D.C. EVEREST (72): Individual statistics not provided. FG: 27. FT: 13-17. 3-pointers: 6. Fouls: 21. Record:

