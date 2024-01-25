Robert Landwehr, 43, of Wausau. Jan. 19, 2024: Possession of methamphetamine, as party to a crime

Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Some photos were not available at the time of publication but can be requested from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Cheryl L. Snyder, 43, of Wausau. Jan. 23, 2024: Possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a drug trafficking place, as party to a crime
Justin A. Phillips, 21, of Mosinee. Jan. 23, 2024: Forgery, bail jumping
Bee Yang, 27, of Wausau. Jan. 19, 2024: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery, disorderly conduct
Brock Boquist, 34. Jan. 19, 2024: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
Crystal Kurschner, 43. Initial appearance Jan. 18, 2024: Fraud against a financial institution
Robert Landwehr, 43, of Wausau. Jan. 19, 2024: Possession of methamphetamine, as party to a crime
Tony Challoner, 57. Jan. 19, 2024: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent
Xe Vu, 54, of Wausau. Jan. 25, 2024: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of an electric weapon
Joe Yang, 40, of Wausau. Jan. 25, 2024: Possession of methamphetamine
Meng Yang, 38, of Wausau. Jan. 25, 2024: Possession of methamphetamine
Daniel Gerarty, 28, of Wausau. Jan. 22, 2024: First-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 13, repeated sexual assault of the same child
Lorie Williams, 43, of Louisville, Kentucky. Jan. 22, 2024: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery, intentionally pointing a firearm at a person
Paul Baszl, 40, of Wausau. Jan. 22, 2024: Disorderly conduct-domestic abuse repeater
Keith Stich, 31, of Weston. Jan. 22, 2024: Fourth-offense OWI, hit and run
Kyle Leder, 35, of Weston. Jan. 22, 2024: Bail jumping, battery, disorderly conduct
Orlando Reyes, 27, of Wausau. Jan. 19, 2024: Possession of methamphetamine as party to a crime