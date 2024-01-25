WAUSAU – Communities throughout Wisconsin are grappling with ways to deal with contaminated water and soil after new research that suggests PFAS, dioxin and other toxic chemicals can have significant implications on public health. As scientists continue to work toward a better understanding of the risks involved, regulators are monitoring cleanup efforts, which can be costly and difficult to manage.

At 10 a.m. Jan. 26, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Center for Health and Environmental Justice Science Director Stephen Lester and Midwest Environmental Advocates Executive Director Tony Wilkin Gibart for a discussion on the emerging science of toxic chemicals and how Wisconsin communities are working to remediate contaminated properties.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River, 88.3/Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7/River Falls and live streamed at wrfw887.com/listen-live.html. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

