Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – Goals late in the second and third periods pushed D.C. Everest past Marshfield 2-0 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys hockey game Thursday night at the Greenheck Ice Arena at D.C. Everest High School.

Thomas Passineau scored with 50 seconds to go in the second period to give the Evergreens a 1-0 lead, which held until the final seconds when Ethan Whitmore scored with 18 seconds to go in the third.

Griffin Bunnell made 22 saves in goal for D.C. Everest (10-11, 3-5 WVC), while Reed Gieseking had 34 saves for Marshfield.

Marshfield falls to 9-13 and 1-7 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.

D.C. Everest jumps right back into action Friday night at home against Sun Prairie.

Evergreens 2, Tigers 0

Marshfield 0 0 0 – 0

D.C. Everest 0 1 1 – 2

Second period: 1. DC, Thomas Passineau, 16:10.

Third period: 2. DC, Ethan Whitmore (Adam McKaig), 16:42.

Saves: M, Reed Gieseking 34; DC, Griffen Bunnell 22.

Records: Marshfield 9-13, 1-7 Wisconsin Valley Conference; D.C. Everest 10-11, 3-5 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Like this: Like Loading...