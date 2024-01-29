Wausau Pilot & Review

The search is on for the Wausau School District’s new superintendent, with a survey now available to gather input from residents.

According to district officials, the responses from the survey will help the Wausau School Board outline ” the skills and characteristics they’re looking for in candidates for the superintendent position.” The survey responses will also help the board develop questions for the interview process.

Access he survey by clicking this link or visit the Wausau School District website. The survey will be open through Feb. 8.

A paper copy of the survey is also available at the Wausau School District Superintendent’s Office. For information on obtaining a copy, call 715-261-0505. The survey was launched last week.

The school board has hired the Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB) to help with the process.

Last Monday, the board established a tentative timeline in the search for the new superintendent. It expects to conclude the search and award a contract by mid-April. Superintendent Keith Hilts will retire after the academic year concludes. His replacement is expected to assume responsibilities on July 1.

While the announcement has been formalized, the vacancy notice with the job description will be posted around the third week of February with a three-week application receiving period. Before the notice is posted officially, the district will gather feedback from five focus groups. Together with the survey, that feedback will be used to create the candidate profile.

