WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Addison Kluck and Kelsey Meverden combined on a five-inning no-hitter as the D.C. Everest softball team defeated Wisconsin Rapids 12-0 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference game Monday at Lincoln High School.

A hit batter in the fourth inning by Kluck was the only baserunner D.C. Everest allowed in the game as it improves to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in the WVC. Kluck finished with 11 strikeouts in four innings and Meverden finished up with a scoreless fifth.

Aubrey Kluck and Dakota Witucki each hit two-run home runs in the Evergreens’ seven-run fourth inning to broke a 0-0 tie through three. Klatt finished with four RBI and Kelsey Woolley had three hits and scored twice for D.C. Everest.

The Evergreens will host Marshfield for another conference game on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Evergreens 12, Raiders 0

D.C. Everest 000 75 – 12 15 0

Wisconsin Rapids 000 00 – 0 0 5

WP: Addison Kluck. LP: Baylee Williams.

SO: Kluck (4 inn.) 11, Kelsey Meverden (1 inn.) 0; Williams (4 inn.) 0, Nolita Carroll (1 inn.) 0. BB: Kluck 0, K. Meverden 0; Williams 1, Carroll 0.

Top hitters: DC, K. Meverden 2×4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Aubrey Klatt 2×3, HR, 4 RBI; Dakota Witucki 2×4, HR, 2 RBI; Brooke Brown 2 runs; Mara Meverden 2×4, 2B, 2 RBI; Kelsey Woolley 3×3, 2B, 2 runs; Lauren Semrow 2 runs; Kluck 2B.

Records: D.C. Everest 5-2, 3-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wisconsin Rapids 6-3, 2-3 Wisconsin Valley Conference.