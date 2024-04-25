Justin Obrien, 43, of Mosinee. April 24, 2024: Stalking, bail jumping, criminal trespass, violate a harassment restraining order

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing [email protected] and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Some photos were not available at the time of publication but can be requested from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

Email [email protected] with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Deandre Caldwell, 34. April 19, 2024: Second-degree sexual assault of an unconscious victim
Donald Lundberg, 55. April 22, 2024: Bail jumping
Wesley Winters, 43, of Wausau. April 24, 2024: Tampering with a global positioning system tracking device, bail jumping
Devon Hall, 25, of Milwaukee. April 22, 2024: Possession of narcotics with intent to deliver, bail jumping
Nouanesy Phandannouvong, 51, of Wausau. April 22, 2024: Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver – repeater; possession of methamphetamine – repeater
Inthasone Sing Chindakone, 49. April 22, 2024: Stalking, bail jumping
Joavanni D. Perez, 23, of Wausau. April 22, 2024: False imprisonment, sexual assault
Kyle J. Pederson, 40, of Wausau. April 19, 2024: Bail jumping, theft
Chistine Pelky, 33, of Wausau. April 19, 2024: Possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping
Dustin Brunker, 36, of Weston. April 19, 2024: Bail jumping, possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver – repeater; possession of psiolocin with intent to deliver – repeater; possession of THC with intent to deliver – second or subsequent offense
Mercadys Perkins, 31, of Weston. April 18, 2024: Possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver – repeater
Robert Carey, 49, of Wausau. April 24, 2024: Armed robbery – repeater
Darren Host, 63, of Wausau. April 22, 2024: Burglary, theft
William L. Peterson, 42. April 22, 2024: Burglary, theft
Rebeca J. Argiro, 42, of Weston. April 22, 2024: Child abuse-intentionally cause harm, strangulation and suffocation, battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer – repeater
Jessica Colby, 28, of Stratford. April 18, 2024: Possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, as party to a crime; possession of cocaine with intent to deliver
Joshua Lake, 31, of Stratford. April 18, 2024: Possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, as party to a crime; possession of cocaine with intent to deliver; possession of a firearm after a felony conviction – repeater
Justin Obrien, 43, of Mosinee. April 24, 2024: Stalking, bail jumping, criminal trespass, violate a harassment restraining order