Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email [email protected] or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear editor,

On this day two years ago, the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked and women across Wisconsin learned that they would be left with fewer rights than the generations that came before them. It’s sad that I grew up with more rights than my daughter now has. This is a nation going backwards.

Trump’s 2016 campaign promise to appoint justices’ intent on dismantling Roe v. Wade was a very clear sign of the dangerous times ahead – and his actions in office delivered on that promise. And now, because of Trump, more than 1 in 3 women of reproductive age live under extreme and very dangerous bans.

We need elected officials like President Biden and Vice President Harris who are fighting to protect our fundamental freedoms and working to expand access to critical reproductive health care. We don’t need to elect people who take this country backwards.

Over the past two years, MAGA Republicans in Congress have not stopped at abortion. They have already outlined a comprehensive strategy to ban medication abortion access in all 50 states through executive action – without the help of Congress or the courts. They’ve also put access to fertility treatments at risk for families who are desperately trying to get pregnant.

President Biden and Vice President Harris are the only two candidates in this race who will always stand up for reproductive freedom. Their unwavering commitment to safeguarding these rights underscores the urgency of supporting leaders who prioritize the autonomy of all Americans.