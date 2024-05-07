Damakant Jayshi

A cracked overlook wall on the River Edge Trail will likely be removed after an attorney alerted officials earlier this year that Wausau is violating an easement agreement with the property owner by failing to maintain the feature.

Wausau Parks and Recreation Committee on Monday recommended eliminating an overlook wall on property where Pick ‘n Save, 205 Central Bridge St., is located. The area could then become green space with benches for people using the trail.

Parks Director Jamie Polley said the cracking on the overlook wall “looks pretty bad.” The fill has come out, putting pressure on the wall and causing the crack, which she said was worsened by an open manhole.

City Attorney Anne Jacobson said the matter needed to be addressed urgently since they received a formal notice from an attorney representing the property owner alleging the violation. The issue has not yet been resolved due to the changeover of the committee and meeting timings, she said.

The property owner has the right to repair it themselves and bill the city, but Jacobson said she is opposed to that option and has been communicating with the attorney monthly.

Polley had presented the option of removing the wall at a minimal cost or commissioning a study for its repair. But most members of the committee balked at the price of a study, which ranged from $28,000 to $40,000 with estimates from two local engineering firms.

The work will be carried out by city staff.

Alder Lisa Rasmussen asked whether a temporary fix could make the wall safe before going through the Capital Improvement Program for funding to rebuild the wall properly in the next budget cycle. But Polley said a temporary fix is not an option, as the crack cannot simply be filled and stabilized.

Alder Tom Neal said he hardly saw people gathering at the spot, so it did not make any sense to spend so much money on the study and repair. Instead, he suggested, removing the structure and turning the area into green space, adding about four benches. Lou Larson, who was elected committee chair on Monday, and Alder Carol Lukens agreed with that solution.

The committee adopted Neal’s motion to remove the wall unanimously. The recommendation now heads to the joint city and county Parks Commission for its consideration.