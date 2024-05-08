By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

The board of directors for the former Monk Botanical Gardens in Wausau will “explore additional ways to honor Robert W. Monk’s legacy” but stopped short of overturning a decision on a controversial name change that resulted in sharp public outcry in the community.

In a carefully-worded news release Wednesday from Wausau Botanic Gardens Executive Director Darcie Howard, the board acknowledged the controversy and expressed deep regret for the distress prompted by the change. They say they will “progress with the reintroduction of Robert W. Monk’s name” into the organization’s branding efforts” but have not been specific in how they will do so.

An email to Howard seeking clarification was not immediately returned.

The decision to rename Monk Botanical Gardens “Wausau Botanic Gardens” has been sharply debated since the announcement last month, with thousands of people signing a petition demanding a reversal. While those please have fallen on deaf ears, the organization did on Wednesday acknowledge the controversy and pledged to honor the legacy of Monk III, who donated the initial roughly 19 acres of land that formed the basis of the garden named in his honor.

“In the wake of recent feedback, we recognize how deeply our community cherishes the personal and collective memories associated with the Gardens,” the statement reads, in part. “Many of you have shared stories of days spent in the garden that Mr. Monk cultivated. These gardens are not just a place, but a space where community, nature, and history have grown together. In recognizing this, we are exploring additional ways to honor Robert W. Monk’s legacy further, and in a manner consistent with the voices we have heard from the community.”

Today, the Gardens website has been updated with information about Mr. Monk’s gift and his dream for a botanical garden in Wausau, but continues to use the new branding information.

The release goes on to say that Monk’s legacy “remains at the core” of the Gardens’ mission.

“His spirit and dedication continue to inspire our work, and we are committed to ensuring his name is synonymous with the Gardens’ identity and heritage,” the release reads. The full release is embedded below.

Earlier, the Gardens released an email that claimed the organization had seen an enthusiastic response about the name change. But with thousands of signatures on a petition, a Facebook page dedicated to the protest and signs cropping up city-wide declaring support for the Monk name, public reaction has been anything but enthusiastic. Dozens of letters to the editor have been submitted to Wausau Pilot, including several from Monk’s descendants, while hundreds of people have commented on social media posts, most opposed to the change. Some critics say the change is a “slap in the face” – not just to the Monk family, but to all families who give major gifts in the community.

Monk Botanical Gardens, 1800 N. First Ave., was established in 2003 as a nonprofit when Mr. Monk donated the land to a group of volunteers. Since then, the space has been a haven for nature lovers and has grown to offer additional programs for adults and children year-round. In 2019, the Monk Botanical Gardens board and staff revised the prior 2005 master plan and in 2020 presented new concepts for the garden moving forward.

The new master plan envisions a large visitor center with both a gift shop and coffee shop, along with an education wing with classrooms and other amenities. The document, found at this link, also outlines plans for a beer garden, outdoor performances in the Amphitheater, an Orangery to display plantings in the wintertime, a 5,500-square-foot greenhouse, an Enabling Garden for visitors with special needs and much more.

The plan has also been met with skepticism by community members and some former volunteers who say the Gardens have strayed far from Monk’s vision for the land.

“It feels like an effort to distance from the donor and mission,” wrote Brenda Christian. “Frankly it worries me and creates distrust at the future direction of the garden.”

The online petition to reverse the decision says the Monk name has always been synonymous with the gardens.

“Robert Monk’s philanthropic spirit brought this garden into existence. It is not just a place of beauty but also a symbol of community and generosity that Mr. Monk embodied,” the petition reads. “His contribution to our city goes beyond just this garden; it is an integral part of our local history and identity.”