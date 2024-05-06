Submitted by Darla Zastrow

I was the one that Mr. Monk caught trespassing in his gardens in 2001, although I had started this in 1999 when I moved a block away from the gardens. What wonderful times that Mr. Monk and I, and then so very many others, had in making his dream of creating a world-renowned botanical garden come true.

He was in his 80s when I met him, and the sparkle in his eyes when he believed that his dream might actually come true is beautifully unforgettable.

After about 20-years of volunteering and serving on the board of directors (BOD) several times, everything changed when the garden hired their first director. The first change that was made was the firing of the head of the Events Committee, and then that person also was banned from the gardens. No more Easter egg hunts, bus trips, nor the annual garden/flea market.

I know, we all were volunteers. So, how can you get fired? Well, that’s how the garden operates.

Then we all had to be trained by the new director in order to volunteer at all. Having volunteered there for 20 years, I didn’t think that was necessary for me to do. I wanted to take the director for a tour, but that was refused. So, I was unable to tell the director all of the very cool stories of Mr. Monk during the (non)tour, nor was I able to volunteer.

Checkmate.

Soon after, the Chair of the Marketing Committee (a volunteer) who had created the website, facebook, designed all of the brochures, pamphlets, etc. was asked out for a drink by the then board president. How cool! I decided to join. Well, it was not cool at all. The Chair of the Marketing Committee got “fired.” Wow. So very depressing. I promptly removed myself as the secretary of the board of directors.

I stepped back from the gardens for some time to contemplate what was exactly happening to it. I came upon hard financial times and I wanted to attend an event at the gardens that cost $10. What do you do when you cannot afford that? I spoke with a member of the board of directors and that director indicated that I could volunteer and then attend the event. I confessed that I did not complete my volunteer training. The other option that was then presented was that I could help park cars because that occurs “outside of the gardens.” No volunteer training required. I decided not to go, and I really have not been back.

Well, except once in awhile when someone informs me that my dedication plaque from Mr. Monk has been hidden (again) behind my tree. I will go into the gardens and move it back in front of my tree and then pay my respects to my best friend (deceased) whose tree is right by mine and then to my dad.

On my way in/out I literally cover the side of my face so that I do not see the “Monk Around” sign. Mr. Monk? Monkey? Monk Around? To me, that’s disrespectful.

In closing, that has been my last few years of experience with the board of directors and the executive director. The Monk Gardens is no longer what it stood for, oops…The Wausau Botanic Garden – oh, yes, let us not forget about their closed-door meeting on Monday!

