Nathan Ostrowski, 49, of Mosinee. May 8, 2024: Operating with a restricted controlled substance, fourth-offense; bail jumping

Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing [email protected] and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Some photos were not available at the time of publication but can be requested from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

Email [email protected] with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Cassandra Zimmerman-Popp, 29, of Wausau. May 6, 2024: Burglary, bail jumping
Shawneen Hulstrom, 45, of Wausau. May 3, 2024: Burglary
Wayne Tullberg, 56, of Weston. May 2, 2024: Bail jumping
Tyason Asmundsen, 28, of Wausau. May 3, 2024: Battery by prisoners – repeater, bail jumping
Kristen Debord, 37, of Milwaukee. May 6, 2024: Possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, resisting or obstructing an officer
Antonio M. O’Neal, 37, of Wausau. May 3, 2024: Battery by prisoners – repeater
Jason Collier, 36, of Weston. May 3, 2024: Possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine
Kyle Rellinger, 32, of Wausau. May 3, 2024: Possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver
Carissa Solimene, 40, of Wausau. Possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine
Michelle Condon, 56, of Mosinee. initial appearance May 2, 2024: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine, from 10-50 grams, as party to a crime
Kory Deacy, 33, of Birnamwood. May 3, 2024: Fleeing an officer – repeater
Trystan L. Weiler, 19, of Norrie. May 3, 2024: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
Misty Motensen, 50, of Wausau. May 3, 2024: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine, possession of methamphetamine
Walter Braenne, 47, of Wausau. May 6, 2024: Substantial battery – intend bodily harm
Dakota Slack, 30, of Weston. May 6, 2024: Possession of methamphetamine
Matthew Smith, 27, of Merrill. May 6, 2024: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent, bail jumping
Trisha Cauthen, 38, of Weston. May 6, 2024: Bail jumping
Lorie Raduechel, 37, of Wausau. May 6, 2024: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety
Lukas Lewandowski, 35, of Manitowish Waters. May 6, 2024: Manufacture or deliver more than 40 grams of cocaine – repeater
Selena Perez, 18, of Kronenwetter. Second-degree recklessly endangering safety; hit-and-run involving injury
Carl Kubnick, 36, of Weston. May 8, 2024: Bail jumping
James Begay, 35, of Wausau. May 8, 2024: Battery by prisoners
Nicholas Gaeu, 35, of Custer. May 7, 2024: Theft of movable property between $2,500 and $5,000
Nathan Ostrowski, 49, of Mosinee. May 8, 2024: Operating with a restricted controlled substance, fourth-offense; bail jumping
Isaac Donaldson, 26, of Auburn. May 8, 2024: Fleeing an officer
Jonathan M. Satnke, 38, of Wausau. May 9, 2024: Possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, manufacture or deliver more than 50 grams of methamphetamine