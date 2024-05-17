Steven W. Herring

Steven W. Herring went home to his Lord and Savior at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau, Wisconsin on May 15, 2024.

Steve was born on August 27, 1957 in Madison, WI to Donald F. and Anita F. (Jacobson) Herring. He married Janet on June 19, 1992 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wausau.

Steve grew up in Waukesha, WI and was a member of the first graduating class of Waukesha North High School in 1975 and earned a BBA in Finance degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 1979. In 1979 he began his 40 year career in commercial property underwriting with Wausau Insurance and Liberty Mutual. It was a career he greatly enjoyed, particularly providing technical training to underwriters new to the insurance industry.

He was proud of his three children, all of their accomplishments, and loved them very much. He enjoyed attending their school events when they were younger and their visits as they grew older. Steve and Janet had a marriage full of love and laughter. They shared many great adventures traveling throughout the United States and Europe, but also loved quiet dinners together on their porch.

After retirement, he enjoyed a variety of activities, most notably being able to devote more time to playing the trombone. It brought him great pleasure to play in a number of local ensembles, especially the Mosinee Community Band, the Central Wisconsin Musicians Band and the Wausau Symphony. He also shared his talent at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Wausau on a regular basis.

In addition to his wife Janet, Steve is survived by his mother Anita Herring, his three children Nicole Schlembach (Chris) of Manitowoc, Stephanie Volm (Robert Bishop) of Plano, TX and Chris Herring of Boston, MA, along with three grandchildren, Hunter and Conner Zalewski and Daniel Schlembach. Steve is further survived by siblings Russell Herring (David Edgette), Colleen Brown (Stuart) and Scott Herring (Jayne). Also survived by an uncle, Robert Jacobson, brother and sister-in-law Chris and Peggy Rice along with many other cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Steve was predeceased by his father Donald Herring, along with his paternal Grandparents Nathanial (Steve) and Violet Herring, Myrna Herring and maternal grandparents Arleigh and Marjorie Jacobson as well as mother-in-law Josie Rice.

The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2024 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 600 Stevens Drive, Wausau, with Rev. Eric Hauan officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Memorials may be made to St Mark’s Lutheran Church or any Wausau area community music organization.

Tirzah L. Clark

Tirzah Lou Clark (nee: Ellsworth) was born in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, in November of 1929 to Sheridan and Lucille Ellsworth. The name “Tirzah” means delight and pleasantness. She was the oldest of three children and although Tirzah is a lovely name, she did not like it as a child. When her sister was born 5 years later, big sister Tirzah was allowed to name her little sister, Shirley, after the after the famous child actress, Shirley Temple.

Education and artistic creativity were in her blood. Her father was a one room schoolhouse teacher and superintendent who was instrumental in starting the first rural school in the country to provide education opportunities for children with disabilities. Tirzah’s artistic creativity came from her mother who taught art classes at a Milwaukee college and was a renowned Milwaukee artist.

In 1949, Tirzah married her high school heartthrob, quarterback, and golden glove boxer, Charles Eugene Clark. True to her love for fashion and flair, the bride wore an aqua two-piece taffeta suit.

Gene and Tirzah had two daughters, Zana and Tracy, and she continued her love for education through teaching eighth grade at Fontana Elementary School. Even with balancing a family and career, Tirzah took night classes and summer courses to obtain her master’s degree in school guidance. Life was good, with family trips to Little Star Lake in Northern Wisconsin and frequent visits with her sister’s family at the Scharine farm.

When they became empty nesters, they moved to Wiliams Bay, Wisconsin, and thought they were looking forward to a quiet retirement. However, as life was starting to slow down, it was about to get much busier with the birth of their grandson, Clark, followed by their granddaughter, Treva, 5 years later, and just like that, “Nana” was born.

Retirement and grandchildren led them to purchase a home on the Manitowish Waters chain to bring them closer to their grandchildren in Wausau. Retirement meant more time for art projects, braiding rugs, volunteering at the Manitowish Waters Library, snowmobiling, Iris folding, and trips to Hilton Head and Disneyworld with the grandchildren. Nana took her job as a grandmother very seriously and made every minute with Clark and Treva cherished and memorable. For the grandchildren, nothing was better than a weekend up north and Nana’s famous blueberry pies.

After 30+ years of a “Northwoods” life, health issues in the fall of 2020 led to a move to Wausau and Renaissance Assisted Living became home. In January of 2022, after 73 years of marriage, Charles passed away with Tirzah by his side. Following his passing, Tirzah kept herself active with exercise classes, walking and riding a stationary bike. If you came across Tirzah, there was a good chance she would have a book in her hands. She was a diehard Snoopy fan and was known for her colorful outfits, jazzy jewelry, turquoise nail polish, red lipstick and her long silver gray side ponytail. She cherished her friendships and loved interacting with the Renaissance staff and residents.

In early April, our beloved Nana took a fall and fractured her hip. Surgery was not an option, and on April 27th, Nana passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family. Nana was the best wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be greatly missed and remain in our hearts forever.

“What we have once enjoyed deeply we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us” (Helen Keller).

Tirzah is survived by her two daughters, Zana Clark Milwaukee, WI, Tracy (Stewart) Etten Wausau, WI. Grandchildren, Clark Etten (Alyssa Greene) Minneapolis, MN and Treva Etten, Wausau, WI.

Tirzah is also survived by her sister, Shirley Scharine Whitewater, WI, and brother, Ed (Carole) Ellsworth, Morgan Hill, CA. Brother-in-law Alan (Carole) Loveland Hayward, WI. Nieces and nephews, April (Michael) Cochran Paducah, KY, Shelby Scharine Milwaukee, WI, Therese (Scott) Woodruff Lander, WY, Blake (Kim) Scharine Whitewater, WI, Jason Scharine Whitewater, WI, Marcus (Shelly) Scharine Whitewater, WI, Dan (Ester) Ellsworth San Martin, CA, Brandon (Lacy) Ellsworth Grand Rapids, MI, Paul Ellsworth Perrydale, OR, Bethany (Vic) Rink Erie, CO, Shane Loveland Hayward, WI, and Jodi (Robert) Matarelli Hayward, WI.

The family would like to thank all of the loving staff at Renaissance Assisted Living Center, Rennes Rehab, and Aspirus Hospice House. A celebration of life will be held at Renaissance Assisted Living.

Private family gatherings will be held in Janesville and Manitowish Waters.

A special hug and a “Tirzah” wave to all of her beautiful family and friends.