The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Wausau and Marathon County as a band of unstable weather moves through the area.

The tornado watch is in effect for Marathon and 20 additional Wisconsin counties from 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, May 21 until midnight.

According to the NWS, tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans, take inventory of your supplies and check your safe room. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching.

Watches are issued by the Storm Prediction Center for counties where tornadoes may occur. The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states. Watch for alerts on your smartphone and check for information from trusted sources.

From ReadyWisconsin.gov, what to do to prepare for a possible tornado:

Be weather-ready. Check out your forecast regularly to see if you’re at risk for tornadoes. Listen to a NOAA Weather Radio or local news for the latest information. Look for approaching storms and keep an eye on weather conditions.

Be notified. Know how you will be warned if a tornado is in your area. Some communities have outdoor tornado sirens, but they cannot always be heard indoors. Make sure your smartphone is enabled to receive wireless emergency alerts. Download a local news app that will send weather push notifications to your smartphone. Stay tuned to local news on social media and have a NOAA Weather Radio to receive alerts.

Know your safe spot Pick a safe room in your home, such as a basement, storm cellar, or an interior room on the lowest floor with no windows. If you live in a mobile home or home without a basement, identify a nearby safe building you can get to quickly such as a community storm shelter, church, or family member’s home. Don’t forget your pets.

Practice. Have periodic tornado drills so everyone knows what to do if a tornado is approaching. Don’t forget your pets.

Do a household inventory. Take photos and videos of all major household items and valuables. Retain these in a safe place because they are important when filing insurance claims.

Secure Objects. Move or secure lawn furniture, trash cans, hanging plants, or any other objects that can be picked up by the wind and become a projectile. Remove damaged or diseased limbs from trees.