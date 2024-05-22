Wausau Pilot & Review

Today we shine a spotlight on Connexus Credit Union, a member-focused cooperative that serves people throughout all 50 states. Proudly returning profits to the credit union’s member owners, Connexus offers a range of checking accounts and deposit products, along with competitive rates for personal, home, and auto loans.

Established in 1935 as Employers’ Mutual Credit Union, Connexus started with a novel mission: to provide residents with a member-owned alternative to corporate banks. One central difference between banks and credit unions is that banks are typically for-profit institutions, while credit unions are not-for-profit and distribute their profits among their members.

Throughout its journey, Connexus has undergone two re-brandings and completed nine successful mergers, all while remaining committed to the credit union philosophy of “people helping people.” Just this month, Connexus was recognized by Forbes Advisor on their list of Best Checking Accounts

Connexus Marketing Specialist Jenny Fox said that when members walk through the doors, the team wants them to know they are stepping into a place where they truly belong.

“We aim to create an atmosphere that is warm, welcoming, and inviting, so our members feel comfortable and valued from the moment they arrive,” Fox said. “At Connexus, we understand that every member is unique, with their own financial goals, dreams, and aspirations. That’s why we’re committed to providing personalized service that is tailored to everyone’s needs. Whether you’re visiting us to open an account, apply for a loan, or simply ask a question, our friendly and knowledgeable staff are here to help you every step of the way. We want our members to feel confident and empowered when they walk through our doors.”

That, Fox said, is why Connexus offers such a wide range of financial products and services that aim to help members achieve their goals and take control of their financial future.

“From savings and checking accounts to loans, credit cards, and financial planning services, we have everything you need to succeed,” she said.

The team at Connexus prides themselves on providing exceptional service to members whether they are visiting a branch, speaking with a team member over the phone, or connecting through email. The multi-channel service model ensures that members benefit from a range of support options including a robust digital banking platform available around the clock, a fully staffed and trained member contact center, shared branching, online chat support and multiple branch locations.

“Our vision is to be a nationally relevant and trusted credit union, providing exceptional experiences and fostering prosperity for those we serve,” Fox said.

A better mortgage starts with savings and service. For a limited time, Connexus is offering a closing cost offer you won’t want to miss. Learn more at this link. Plus, check out the Promotions Page for current offers..

Here, Fox shares her thoughts about the organization, its mission and values, and what it means to be a part of the Wausau community.

Connexus Credit Union

Q: What’s the main difference between a bank and credit union? In other words, what are the benefits involved?

A: Unlike traditional banks, Connexus is a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, which means you’re not just a customer – you’re an owner. At Connexus, our primary goal is to serve our members, not shareholders. This means any profits made by Connexus are returned to our members in the form of lower fees, better interest rates, and improved services. One of the biggest advantages of becoming a member of Connexus is the better rates and lower fees we offer. Our credit union often provides higher interest rates on savings accounts and lower interest rates on loans compared to traditional banks. With fewer fees and lower account minimums, you can save more and worry less about your money. But it’s not just about the numbers. At Connexus, you’re more than just an account number. We prioritize personalized service, taking the time to understand your financial needs and goals. Whether you’re saving for a big purchase, planning for retirement, or buying a home, our team will work with you every step of the way. Joining Connexus is about joining a community that has your best interests at heart.

Q: Tell us about your commitment to the community. What does community service mean to the team at Connexus?

A: At Connexus Credit Union, we believe in the power of community. That’s why we’re committed to giving back and making a positive impact in the communities we serve. Through our VTO (Volunteer Time Off) program and community initiatives, we strive to make a difference where it matters most. Whether it’s supporting local charities, participating in community events, or volunteering our time and resources, we’re dedicated to making our communities stronger, happier, and healthier. Our employees are passionate about giving back, and we encourage them to get involved in causes they care about. From organizing food drives to participating in community clean-up events, our team is always looking for ways to make a difference. But our commitment to community doesn’t stop there. As a member-owned financial cooperative, we believe in the power of collective action. That’s why we support a wide range of community organizations and initiatives through Connexus Cares, our Philanthropic Program. Whether it’s providing financial support to local schools, supporting programs that promote financial literacy, or helping families in need, we’re proud to support the communities we serve in any way we can.

Q: What makes Connexus Credit Union stand out? What makes you unique?

A: In terms of our impact, last year alone we positively affected over 9 million lives (as reported by funding partners), empowered more than 700 employees by supporting their philanthropic priorities, and contributed to over 320 local and national non-profit organizations in communities where our employees reside and thrive. Additionally, we volunteered more than 5,000 hours with organizations dedicated to transforming our communities. In 2023, we celebrated five years of impactful philanthropy with new initiatives and an expanded reach. Some of our most notable milestones in 2023 included:

The implementation of a formal grant application process, enabling our team to better understand the needs of our communities directly from those actively involved in community work.

Realignment of our strategic areas of philanthropy to support an even broader range of organizations making a meaningful impact.

A commitment of $120,000 over the next three years to support mental health initiatives in the Wausau school district.

Our values are more than just words on a page; they guide every action within our organization. We demonstrate these values in every personal interaction, phone call, and email, every day.

Synergy – We achieve excellence together, placing value on the collective power of teamwork to help our employees and members achieve goals.

Wellbeing – We commit to leading impactful lives, and we provide a culture that encourages intentional commitment to employee and member success.

Transparency – We engage in clear and honest dialogue, welcoming open conversations with our employees and members through the exchange of ideas and solutions.

Respect – We value each other and demonstrate a high regard for our employees and members by treating them with dignity, kindness, and professionalism.

Integrity – We do what’s right, always—operating with ethics that demonstrate trust and honesty in all we do for our employees and members.



Q: What do you love most about doing business in the Wausau area?

A: Over the years, we’ve witnessed the community’s growth and development, and we’re thrilled to be a part of that journey. We value the strong sense of community in Wausau and the surrounding area. By actively engaging with the community in local events, charities, and initiatives, we understand the unique needs of the people and businesses who call Wausau home. Because of this, we can contribute to the local economy’s growth and stability by offering loans, mortgages, and other financial products that help residents achieve their dreams and support local businesses. We truly appreciate Wausau’s collaborative community, where businesses work together for the betterment of the area.

Q: What about employment opportunities? Are you hiring?

A: At Connexus Credit Union, we’re always on the lookout for talented individuals to join our team. Currently, we are actively hiring for both remote and in-branch positions. We pride ourselves on being an employer of choice, offering competitive compensation, comprehensive benefits packages, and opportunities for career growth and development. We were recently recognized as a Best-in-Class Employer for 2023 by Gallagher. When you work at Connexus, you become part of a team that values collaboration, innovation, and excellence. Please visit our careers page for an up-to-date list of available positions: https://www.connexuscu.org/careers/

