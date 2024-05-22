MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources invites the public to head outdoors for its 12th annual Free Fun Weekend June 1 and June 2. State Park admission fees, fishing licenses and trail passes are waived for all visitors.

With 50 state parks, 15 state forests, 44 state trails, 84,000 miles of rivers and streams and roughly 15,000 lakes, Wisconsin has a little something for everyone to enjoy.

“Free Fun Weekend is always an exciting opportunity for DNR property teams to welcome new and returning visitors,” said Steve Schmelzer, DNR bureau director of parks and recreation management. “If you’ve never visited a state park, forest, trail or recreation area, this is the perfect opportunity to explore the outdoors in our state.”

Free Fun Weekend is also an opportunity to try fishing for food or fun before purchasing an annual fishing license.

“This is a great chance to try fishing or catch a meal,” said Justine Hasz, DNR bureau director of fisheries management. “Even if you don’t have any fishing gear, you can still get involved. The DNR has tackle loaner sites across the state and hosts events to help you make the most of Wisconsin’s waters.”

Free fishing clinics are held during Free Fun Weekend at state and municipal properties to instruct beginning anglers. Visit the DNR’s Events Calendar and Wisconsin State Parks webpage for a list of events and more information on state properties.

Before heading to a state park, trail or waterbody near you, there are a few helpful things to know:

State Parks

Vehicle admission stickers will not be required.

Most state parks and trails will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Programs and events are posted online on the DNR’s Events Calendar.

Trails

All linear/rail trails, including ATV and horseback riding trails, will be open to the public.

ATVs, UTVs and OHMs are exempt from registration requirements. Resident and non-resident all-terrain vehicle operators do not need a trail pass to ride state ATV trails.

Fishing

Residents and non-residents will not be required to have a fishing license or trout/salmon stamps.

All 2024-2025 fishing regulations apply, including bag and length limits and species restrictions.

This is the perfect time of year for small and largemouth bass, panfish and northern pike to be active.

New to fishing? Check out free clinics hosted at state and local properties on the DNR’s Events Calendar.

Locate launches and shore fishing access points near you.

Boat launches

DNR boat launches are open.

Boats must be registered, which can be done either online or via mail.

Minimize the spread of aquatic invasive species by removing plants and animals from boats before and after launching, draining all water from compartments and never moving live fish from any waterbody.

Safety

Always wear a life jacket when fishing from a boat, kayak, canoe or paddleboard.

Use boat lights after sunset.

Never consume alcohol or drugs before or during an ATV ride or while operating a boat.

Wear a helmet and protective clothing such as eye protection, gloves, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt while riding an ATV.

All children under the age of 18 must have a minimum Department of Transportation standard motorcycle or ATV helmet – bicycle helmets are not legal.

Keep your speed in mind as weather and terrain conditions vary or change.

Grab your family and friends and head outdoors for Free Fun Weekend! Consider taking the trail less traveled and visiting some lesser-known “hidden gem” state properties to discover something new.

If Free Fun Weekend has you hooked on enjoying Wisconsin’s outdoors, you can continue finding adventure by purchasing an annual fishing license, trail pass or vehicle admission sticker. With many license and admission options available, there’s a package to fit everyone’s recreation needs.