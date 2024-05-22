Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured pet is available at the Humane Society of Marathon County. Thanks to The Bark Academy, 300 S 4th St., Wausau, for making this feature possible. Visit them on Facebook at this link.

Hey there, I’m Toni! I’m a sweet little lady that was brought to HSMC as a stray. I’m very playful, snuggly and loving so you know I won’t be sticking around the shelter super long! If I could be the cat for you then come visit me today!

To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.