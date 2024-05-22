Waltraud G. Karkar

Waltraud Gisele (Creter) Karkar was born on February 17, 1939, in Grafenhausen, Germany — right as Germany and the world were on the brink of World War II.

She left Germany in 1956 when she married her first husband, the late George William Kasper, a U.S. Air Force pilot. George’s career first took the young couple to the Middle East, where they started their family, and then to Illinois. Waltraud and George shared four sons together.

But it was in 1969 that she met and married the love of her life, the late Dr. Yaqub “Jack” Karkar. During 54 years of marriage, Waltraud and Jack raised five children and built the Central Wisconsin School of Ballet together.

Waltraud’s love and aptitude for dance was evident from an early age. She began dancing at age nine at the Landestheater in Darmstadt, Germany. She then went on to receive extensive training in Europe and the United States, which included completing the Vaganova Grades with Madame Elvira Vecsey, Prima Ballerina and later Ballet Mistress of the Budapest Opera House. During her career as a teacher, Waltraud studied with several highly regarded dance teachers, schools, and companies, including Joan Lawson of the Royal Ballet of England, the Stone-Camryn School of Ballet in Chicago, and the Joffrey Ballet in New York. She wrote the book And They Danced On, which the Vaganova Academy of Russian Ballet in St. Petersburg used as part of their training program. Waltraud was awarded an honorary degree by the Isadora Duncan International Institute and was recognized by Dance Magazine as a “Great American Teacher.”

In 2004, at the invitation of Prince Moritz, Landgrave of Hesse, she traveled back to her home country with the ballet school when they embarked on their first international tour to Germany. Her students performed at the Darmstadter Residenzfestspiele in Darmstadt as well as the Schloss Fasanerie in Fulda.

Waltraud’s influence on the Wausau community was profound. She trained countless young dancers who attest to her influence well beyond the doors of the dance studio. In 1994, her positive impact on the community was recognized with one of Wausau’s Women of Vision awards. In 1991, working with city officials, she helped renovate the neglected outdoor amphitheater in Wausau’s Stewart Park, a space originally used in the 1920s by local devotees of Isadora Duncan. She also pioneered an artist-in-schools program that brought dance to over 100,000 children in Wausau and the surrounding communities. With her vision to create the best regional dance program, Waltraud put Wausau on the performing arts map by bringing in some of the ballet world’s most beloved dancers, including Irina Kolpakova, former star and current Principal Répétiteur for American Ballet Theatre; Vladilen Semenov, former head of the Vaganova Academy of Russian Ballet; Shamil Yagudin from the Bolshoi Ballet; and Gabriela Komleva of the Kirov Ballet, to name just a few. In 1990, her production of The Nutcracker was recognized as one of the nation’s best by Newsweek magazine.

Above all else, Waltraud’s love was her family and friends, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her mother Anna Creter Debus (Leo Debus), husband, sister Hannelore Weber, and son Michael Kasper. She is survived by her sister Inge (Tom) Jefferson; children Todd Kasper, Patrik Kasper (Dr. Stephanie Stella), Christopher Kasper (Nina Ricciardi), and Annaluna Karkar (Dr. James Collison); and most beloved grandchildren Jack Collison, Davis Collison, Evelyn Kasper, and Auden Kasper.

She enjoyed decades of friendship with Mary Marshall and Lois Freeberg-Hagen. And Jeanene Russell Perry and Margot Vetter Borger were like daughters to her.

The family will be forever grateful for the constant companionship and dedicated care that Susan Carlson and Kim Smith provided Waltraud in the last years of her life.

The Central Wisconsin School of Ballet will host a celebration of life later this year. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be made to The Wausau Dance Theatre Fund housed with the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin at 200 Washington Street, Suite 120, Wausau, Wisconsin, 54403. A link to the fund may also be accessed here: https://cfoncw.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create/fund?funit_id=1603

Norbert A. Lavicka

Dear Dad, you were brought into this world by Dorothy Lyons Lavicka and George Lavicka on June 2, 1943. You were a wonderful/loving dad (5 children: Christina, Jeffrey, Robert, David, Benjamin) and grandpa (7 grandchildren). You grew up on a farm in Athens, WI with two sisters (Elizabeth and Marlene) and three brothers (Richard, Thomas and Ronald). You were a God-fearing master carpenter. Because you never talked about your donations to charities many aren’t aware what you did to make this world a better place. You were someone I could always count on for honesty, knowledge/love. Some of your stories (like taking Grandpa’s car out for a “ride”/pushing 120 mph and getting into a few fistfights because you were never afraid to take on a friendly challenge with your Athens buddies) made me wish I could go back in time and hang out with you in your prime; we would have had a blast! In 1960 you were part of the Junior Prom Court. In 1961 your “Ten years into the future” class prophecy was: “Norbert Lavicka is now head of the Law Enforcement Agency of Athens.” I witnessed your wit, desire to live in the moment/lend an attentive ear (when I really needed my dad), showing compassion to others (we are still finding countless receipts/letters from charities you donated to) connecting humor to life (Dennis the Menace was one of your favorites; you would insert the names of your five children on the comic strip when apropos) and showing me what it means to take the high road (even when others in your life aren’t treating you kindly/fairly). I never heard you say a cross word about anyone, ever. You were a “just” man; if you ever made an honest mistake, you fixed it (even at the risk of losing all you had in the world). Whenever I would say, “It’s not fair,” you would say, “It’s no circus, either.” However, sometimes we pretended to be at a circus. I remember being a little girl helping taking your big work boots off and putting my little feet on your big feet as you held my tiny hands and tromped around like a lumbering elephant humming a tune I’ll forever remember. Despite having a major sweet tooth (something else we have in common) you stayed in great shape/could wear the same clothes you did when you were a young man. The wonderful people who checked on you at your home in Oshkosh over the years loved you, Dad. You made their jobs easy and sometimes fun. You would kid around with them as they did their best to keep up with you. The last meal I saw you have was when Cousin Scott and I visited you in December. You savored every last bite of that homemade chicken pot pie (which the caterers went out of their way to make for your celebration of life), followed by one of the chocolate covered cherries I brought for you. Shortly after our visit, you had surgery for a broken bone and recovered well (on the phone you sounded healthy/happy) in the hospital. Next you went to a rehabilitation facility and suddenly you were gone (January 19, 2024) to heaven with no warning. Our hearts were crushed. One of my favorite recent memories (walking the gardens/taking in God’s beauty) with you was at the Paine Art Museum in Oshkosh, only a few blocks from where you lived. On May 3, 2024, 85 loving people celebrated your life at the Paine Art Conservatory, Dad. Your sons, Robert, David (Air Force Veteran) and Benjamin (Air Force Veteran, who said a beautiful prayer, which ended with “The Lord’s Prayer,” before dinner) showed their willingness to help and contribute to one of your favorite charities (as you would have expected and appreciated, of your sons).Flowers were in full bloom in the gardens. Inside we had hundreds of more flowers (in every color) placed in every imaginable place (FYI, the bouquet from your Athens classmates of 1961 still looks fresh and smells beautiful). We celebrated “you” with pictures, mementos, your favorite music, a slide show (that your grandson, Austin, made, with love) and of course some of your favorite foods and desserts (the local bakery Pick ‘n Save ladies remember you/your orders over the years; they were very sad to hear of your sudden passing). “Seven Angels” (Connie, Lucas, Jenn, Ken, Elizabeth, Tonda, Austin) helped make sure everything went smoothly for your celebration of life. Others pitched in, too. Cousin Scott Lavicka made sure all your favorite beverages (and more) were cold and available. Dear Cousin Jean Crooks (Lavicka) has “been there” as an angel for me the past 4 months with loving words of encouragement/care packages/precious pictures of you, Dad. She was at your celebration of life to show her love and support (along with her husband, daughter and grandchildren). Dad, I am like you with paying attention to detail when it really matters. Every single plate (which looked like wood as they were made from palm leaves) was inspected. The utensils were wooden (fit for a master carpenter) and part of the proceeds for these were donated to needy children. You were a manly man who could fix anything yet had flowers (from calendars you had saved from the charities you donated to) all over your walls. You displayed pictures of your children/grandchildren and about a hundred other things that meant something to you. You also had the “Footprints in the sand” poem on your wall along with newspaper articles (sometimes modified in a humorous way) to convey what you were thinking. You wrote “letters to the editor” and made excellent points about our current state of affairs. Austin and I found countless dictionaries in your room (with thousands of footnotes); you were a lifelong learner, Dad, and this is something I’m always trying to encourage my students to become. You proudly had your grandson and me attend your Carpenters Union award’s ceremony where you received recognition for your service/contributions (long after you were no longer actively working for Local Union 955 because of a tragic truck accident in 1979). You were a meticulous record keeper and because of that, Austin was able to quickly find your original check from 1968 when you paid your first union dues. At your celebration of life one of your union brothers brought a box made for you (with a bible, inside), and a local master carpenter (Del) made you a flawless large box from birch, which we had engraved with loving words (including one of your quotes that will go on your memory bench plaque). Growing up I recall you as a disciplinarian (we needed that, at times) yet you could be so playful (always a kid at heart with games and snowmobile rides around our house in the city). Later in life you offered up words of wisdom when I needed my “dad” in times of heartache. Sometimes you would just listen and make me feel better about things going on in my life. Two of your favorite memories with your grandchildren was when you fed Judith as an infant and listening to Austin play anything (especially by Simon & Garfunkel) on his guitar; you would tap your foot and sing along. A few years ago we were able to connect your five children (and grandchildren) for some ice cream at a park across the street from your home. Your smile in the family photo reflects a happy/fulfilled/proud dad and grandpa. In your honor, some of the monetary contributions from generous friends and family will be going (in your name) to paralyzed Veterans. Also, a resting bench (being made right now) similar to the one in our last family photo will be going up on a trail near the water in Oshkosh. It will have a plaque including one of your made-up songs/sayings on it: “Put a smile on your face, a shoe with the lace, put it all together and you’ll keep a better pace.” As I get older I realize how much I am like you, Dad. I like Simon and Garfunkel, Peter Paul and Mary and The Carpenters (the only three 8-tracks we had in our vehicle driving up north to Athens). I like reading my Bible, seeing the humor in “life,” fixing things and making up songs/sayings. Like you, I can be misunderstood but those who know me know I have a heart that wants to give back to those less fortunate. Your grandson, Austin, is all these things, as well. We miss you so very much and will carry on your legacy, forever, Dad. With Love, your daughter, Christina

Lanore H. Imm

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Lanore Hermina Imm, a cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend, on May 17, 2024, in Weston, WI, at the age of 93.

Lanore is survived by her devoted children, Bruce (Patricia) Imm of Cotopaxi, CO, Keith (Susan) Imm of Weston, WI, Noreen (Arvid) Hall of Duncanville, TX, and Wendy (John) Klimcak of Colorado Springs, CO, as well as her fourteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Otto, son Kent, grandsons Zebulon and Roy, and her sister Juan, who now welcome her into heavenly peace.

At the tender age of 14, Lanore met the love of her life, Otto Imm, shortly before he joined the Navy and served our country during World War II. Upon his return, they married and embarked on a journey together that lasted 11 days short of 75 wonderful years.

While raising five children, Lanore worked as an assistant cook at Maine Elementary School in Maine, WI. Through her hard work and dedication, she earned a promotion to head cook and found joy in serving the students and providing them with healthy, hearty meals.

In her precious free time, Lanore could often be found at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wausau, WI attending service, preparing meals, cleaning, helping with church bazaars, or sharing laughter with the pastors. Her children fondly recall how their father would patiently wait in the church parking lot on Sundays after service as Lanore made her rounds among the members.

Lanore’s life was marked by her ability to listen, her hearty laugh, and her love for a good hug. She always had a kind word and a ready smile for everyone she met earning her the award for “Friendliest Resident” even in her later years as a resident at Pride TLC. Lanore will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her legacy of love, faith, and kindness will live on in the hearts of her family and friends.

A visitation will be held Thursday, May 23, 2024 @ 9:00 am – 11:00 am at Trinity Lutheran Church. The funeral service will follow immediately after the visitation at 1100 am at the same location, with Pastor Jim Mayland officiating.

Mary L. Behr

Mary L. Behr, 77, Wausau, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2024 at Benedictine Living Community in Wausau, under the care of Compassus Hospice and the staff at Benedictine.

She was born March 8, 1947 in Rhinelander, WI, daughter of the late Lester and Elsie (Duginski) Guilday. On March 5, 1971, she married Donald Behr in Iowa. He preceded her in death on July 24, 2021.

Among her favorite pastimes, she enjoyed reading, crocheting, knitting and visiting on the telephone with her sister-in-law, Patty.

Most of all, she loved to spend time with her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by four children, Jeremy (Leea) Behr, Merrill; Cherie (Todd) Zunker, Wausau; Deanna Behr (Eric Parkman), Mosinee; Bob (Beth) Behr, Merrill; eight grandchildren, Ashley (Aaron) , Zach (Courtney), Sierra (Nick), Alex (Faith), Kori (Dawson), Kylee (Charles), Amiya and Carter; three great-grandchildren, Kayleigh, Addison and Waylon; and one sister-in-law, Patty Petrowski, Wausau.

Besides her parents and husband, Donald, she was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, John Behr and Ron Petrowski.

Visitation will be from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2024 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Dorothy A. Czaplinski

Dorothy A. Czaplinski, 90. Died Saturday May 18, 2024 at Lawlis Family Hospice, Mequon, Wisconsin.

She was born October 5, 1933 in the town of Albon, daughter of the late John and Zeffirn (Kosobucki) Augustiniak. On August 6, 1955, she married George Czaplinski in Rothschild. He preceded her in death April 29, 1998.

Survivors include a daughter, Nancy Czaplinski (Jon Giencke), Erin, WI; a sister, Brenda Budleski (Rodale), Hatley; a brother, Lloyd Augustiniak (Peggy), Pelican Lake, Grandma to Sophia, the Australian Labradoodle; survived by cherished nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Chester Augustiniak.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Weston. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday May 29 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Heart of the Nation Catholic TV Mass (HeartoftheNation.org)

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Mary A. Rye

Mary Ann Rye, 91, of Rothschild, WI passed away on Sunday, May 12th, 2024, at Mount View Care Center, surrounded by family.

She was born on May 29, 1932, in Bessemer, Michigan, daughter of Angelo and Adalgisa (Montesi) Andrina. She married Harold Vincent Rye on February 16, 1952, in Ironwood, Michigan and relocated to San Antonio, Texas while Harold served in the U.S. Army. She learned all about ants and scorpions and not to place pies on window sills. She was trained to start the room heater, so it was warm when her husband got up. She managed to set only one hotel on fire in the process.

Halfway through raising six kids she returned to the workforce to preserve her sanity (thanks Deb, Mike and Ken), first as a teacher’s aide and later in the medical records department at Wausau Medical Center. When computers began to take over, she returned to her childcare duties, this time with other peoples’ children. She resisted her family’s request to return the colicky one ‘cuz it was making too much noise. She did eventually fix him. Mary was a professional nanny for over 30 years. She lovingly cared for many children.

She is survived by four of her children: Kenneth (Cheryl) Rye, Kronenwetter; Keith (Bernadette) Rye, Madison; Kevin Rye, Madison; and Renee (Scott) Ristow, Mosinee; one daughter-in-law Winnie (Michael) Rye, Des Moines, Iowa; nine grandchildren: Michael (Michelle), Jonathan and Shawn Thomas, Attalie and Shaeyla Rye, Mariah (Lawton) Lohff and Tahareh Mohammadian, Cortnee (Cody) Blair and Casey (Brandon) Normand; great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews; and one sister, Pat Mich, Kenosha.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harold, her daughter, Deborah Thomas and son-in-law Michael Thomas, and her son Michael Rye.

Visitation is at 10 AM followed by a prayer service at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, June 5th, 2024, at the John J Buettgen Funeral Home, 948 Grand Ave, Schofield, WI. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery at a later date.

She will be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and for her extraordinary love of kids.

The family would like to thank the staff at Mount View Care Center for the wonderful care they gave Mary over the last four covid-challenged years. When you get the first report three hours after dropping your loved one off, that they are sitting next to the nurses’ station, laughing, eating ice cream and singing, you know you’ve found a good place.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude or another children’s charity of your choice.

Ge Vue

Ge Vue passed away on Monday, May 20, 2024 at the age of 47.

He is survived by his family and friends.

A gathering will be held on Friday, May 31 from 10-11 am at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, with internment at Restlawn Memorial Park, from 11:30-12:30.