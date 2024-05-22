Wausau Pilot & Review

MARSHFIELD – The Wausau East and Wausau West boys golf teams are heading to sectionals after placing second and third at the rain-shortened WIAA Division 1 regional at RiverEdge Golf Course on Tuesday.

The 18-hole tournament was reduced to nine holes due to heavy rain, with Marshfield taking the team title with a score of 156. Wausau East (161), Wausau West (166) and Merrill (171) will also move on to a D-1 sectional at Troy Burne Golf Club in Hudson on Tuesday, May 28.

The top four teams and top four individuals not on those teams qualify for the sectional tournament. The top two teams and two three individuals not on the qualifying teams at the sectional will earn berths in the 2024 WIAA State Boys Golf Tournament at the Meadows Valley Course at Blackwolf Run in Kohler on June 3-4.

Marshfield junior Keegan Fredrick shot a 35 to win the individual regional title, finishing one shot ahead of Medford’s Connor Lingen.

Medford’s Riley Viergutz (39), Rhinelander’s Brady Kowieski (39) and Stevens Point’s Zach Hinchcliffe (42) secured the other three individual sectional berths. Hinchcliffe defeated D.C. Everest’s Ben Zoesch in a playoff to claim the final spot.

Ted Schlindwein shot a 37, Sawyer Krambs had a 40, Sam Barthels and Cooper Bjerke both had 42s and Brody Trantow had a 44 for Wausau East.

Russell Harder led Wausau West with a 38, Ryan Trucco added a 40, Alex Fehl shot 43, Drew Schwabe had a 44 and Nate Pease had a 53 for Wausau West.

D.C. Everest finished seventh, with Ben Zoesch shooting a 42, and Griffin Bunnell and Tanner Courtright shooting 44s.

WIAA Division 1 Boys Golf Regional

May 21, at RiverEdge Golf Course, Marshfield

(Note: Tournament shortened to nine holes due to heavy rain)

(*denotes sectional qualifier)

Team scores: *1. Marshfield 156; *2. Wausau East 161; *3. Wausau West 166; *4. Merrill 171; 5. Medford 172; 6. Stevens Point 173; 7. D.C. Everest 174; 8. Rhinelander 176.

Individual scores: 1. Keegan Fredrick (MAR) 35; *2. Connor Lingen (MED) 36; 3. Ted Schlindwein (WE) 37; 4. Magnus Machtan (MAR), Russell Harder (WW), *Riley Viergutz (MED) and *Brody Kowieski (RH) 39; 8. Maxx Oertel (MAR), Sawyer Krambs (WE) and Ryan Trucco (WW) 40; 11. Chase Klebenow (MER), Ben Zoesch (DC), Parker Klebenow (MER), *Zach Hinchcliffe (SP), Sam Barthels (WE), Cooper Bjerke (WE) and Afton Hamill (MAR) 42; 18. Griffin Bunnell (DC), Tanner Courtright (DC), Carter Combs (SP), Jackson Schroeder (SP), Tyler Heiman (MAR), Alex Fehl (WW), Jacob Schmeltzer (MER) and Sam Schoppe (RH) 43; 26. Drew Schwabe (WW), Brody Trantow (WE) and Colton Burrows (MER) 44; 29. Evan Elloitt (MER), Blake Petroff (RH) and Nathan Earnest (SP) 45; 32. Karter Quevillion (DC) 46; 33. Aidan Ball (MED) 47; 34. Hank Kowieski (RH) and Hayden Ackerlund (SP) 49; 36. Alex Wanke (MED) and Zach May (DC) 50; 38. Chase West (RH) 51; 39. Nate Pease (WW) 53; 40. Cameron Bull (MED) 56.