Wausau Pilot & Review

CRIVITZ – The Newman Catholic softball team will play for a regional title after crushing Pembine/Goodman 14-1 in a WIAA Division 5 regional semifinal Wednesday at Crivitz High School.

The Cardinals (5-11) scored five times in the first inning and blew the game wide open with a seven-run third, rolling to the victory.

Newman Catholic will play at No. 1 seed Laona/Wabeno (16-9) in a D-5 regional final on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Laona High School.

Ava Sukanen had a single, two doubles and drove in four runs, while Madison Keene and Ashley Jankowski each had three hits and two RBI, and Molly Merrill had three singles and an RBI in the win for Newman Catholic.

Cardinals 14, Patriots 1

Newman Catholic 527 00 – 14 16 2

Pembine/Goodman 100 00 – 1 5 2

WP: Ashley Jankowski. LP: Rebekah Streitzel.

SO: Streitzel (4 inn.) 1, Jolie Seidel (1 inn.) 0; Jankowski (3 inn.) 2, Paige Guld (2 inn.) 3. BB: Streitzel 2, Seidel 2; Jankowski 0, Guld 0.

Top hitters: NC, Jankowski 3×4, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Ava Sukanen 3×4, 2 2Bs, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Madison Keene 3×4, 2B, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Molly Merrill 3×5, RBI; Camille Sobolewski 2B, 2 RBI. PG, Cate Gilbert 1×3, run.

Records: Newman Catholic 5-11; Pembine/Goodman 7-13.