Wausau Pilot & Review

A 16-year-old girl and her dog perished this week in a fire at her Wisconsin Rapids home, officials confirmed this week.

The blaze broke out May 21 at a home on 11th Street. Heavy smoke and flames were pouring from the first and second levels of the home when crews arrived.

A man and two of his children escaped the home but smoke and flames were too strong to reach the girl, identified as Carolina “Nina” Oliva. Her dog died beside her and the home was a total loss, officials said.

The family had also recently lost Nina’s mother to pneumonia, according to a fundraiser that has so far raised more than $30,000.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined. To donate to the fundraiser, click here.