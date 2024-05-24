Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – The Marshfield and D.C. Everest baseball teams finished their Wisconsin Valley Conference season by splitting a doubleheader at Simon Field on Thursday.

The Evergreens won Game 1 11-1 before Marshfield turned the tables with a 7-4 victory to gain the split.

Nate Langbehn struck out five over four innings to earn the win and also added two hits and two RBI for D.C. Everest in the opener.

The Evergreens scored eight times in the second inning to pull away and finished off the win via the 10-run rule in 4½ innings.

Tyler Kremer knocked in Marshfield’s lone run.

In Game 2, Marshfield scored five times in the first two innings and rode the arm of Owen Griesbach the rest of the way as he went the distance, striking out three.

Chase Robinson scored three times, and Caleb Schaefer, Adam Gilbertson and Griesbach each finished with two RBI in the win for Marshfield (5-18, 4-8 WVC).

Jake Vercimak drove in a pair of runs for D.C. Everest (12-11, 7-5 WVC).

D.C. Everest will finish its regular season with a nonconference home game against Neenah on Friday.

Both teams will open postseason play with WIAA Division 1 regional semifinals on Tuesday. D.C. Everest will host New Richmond and Marshfield will travel to River Falls.

Game 1

Evergreens 11, Tigers 1

Marshfield 000 10 – 1 5 4

D.C. Everest 280 1x – 11 9 0

WP: Nate Langbehn. LP: Tyler Kremer.

SO: Kremer (3 inn.) 1, Dayton Bugar (1 inn.) 1; Langbehn (4 inn.) 5, Jack Dvorak (1 inn.) 0. BB: Kremer 2, Bugar 1; Langbehn 0, Dvorak 1.

Top hitters: M, Kremer 1×2, RBI. DC, Andrew Cotter 2×3, run; Colin Ebersold 2 RBI; Langbehn 2×3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Jake Vercimak 2×3, 2 RBI; Logan George 2×2, RBI.

—

Game 2

Tigers 7, Evergreens 4

D.C. Everest 002 101 0 – 4 6 2

Marshfield 230 200 x – 7 7 0

WP: Owen Griesbach. LP: Logan Cherek.

SO: Cherek (1 inn.) 1, Dvorak (3 inn.) 1, Cade Felch (2 inn.) 1; Griesbach 3. BB: Cherek 1, Dvorak 0, Felch 0; Griesbach 1.

Top hitters: DC, Vercimak 2×3, 2 RBI; Cotter 2B, RBI. M, Jakob Sadowska 2×4, 2 runs; Chase Robinson 3 runs; Adam Gilbertson 2B, 2 RBI; Caleb Schaefer 2×3, 2 RBI; Griesbach 2B, 2 RBI.

Records: Marshfield 5-18, 4-8 Wisconsin Valley Conference; D.C. Everest 12-11, 7-5 Wisconsin Valley Conference.