HUDSON – D.C. Everest, Wausau West and Wausau East combined for 22 state meet berths with top-three finishes at the WIAA Division 1 Track & Field Sectional on Thursday at Hudson High School.

The top three finishers in each event at the sectional automatically qualify for the 2024 WIAA State Track & Field Championships, which will be held at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse on May 31-June 1. Additional qualifiers – those who finish in the top eight statewide in all of the sectionals – will be announced on Friday.

D.C. Everest’s Megan Zemke and Blake Postler each won two events, and Zemke placed second in another to grab five of the Evergreens’ 10 spots at state.

Zemke won the girls 100-meter hurdles in 14.99 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 46.03 seconds, while taking second in the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 5 1/4 inches.

Postler won both of the boys hurdles races, taking first in the 110 in 14.73 seconds and the 300 in 38.75.

Jorden Ukpong also won an event for D.C. Everest, taking first in the boys discus with a toss of 157-11. He also placed second in the shot put (53-4) and will head to state in both events.

Sara Mlodik won the girls 1,600 in 4:58.26, Elaina Kamke was second in the girls 100 hurdles (15.82) and Xavier Edwards was second in the boys triple jump (44-10) to also automatically qualify for state.

Wausau East’s Lily Clifford won the girls shot put with a throw of 39-5½, and will be joined at state by Audrie Schmitt, who was third in the girls pole vault (9-9); Mason Meyer, who second behind Postler in both the 110 (15.05) and 300 (39.44) boys hurdles races; and Marcus Gruszynski, who finished second in the boys discus (146-5).

The Wausau West girls had two relay teams advance after both the 800 team (1:45.28) of Kate Loveland, Laiana Oldenburg-Marsh, Maddie Hahn and Maci Heise, the 400 team (49.92) of Oldenburg-Marsh, Abby Berrens, Loveland and Heise placed second.

Heise also made it to state in the 300 hurdles (third, 47.80) and Alianna Totzke moves on in the discus (second, 120-7) for the Warriors girls.

The Wausau West boys 400 relay team of Jackson Ngo, Carter Amerson, Bennett Matteson and Marcus MacDonald placed third in 43.29, Will McCorison was third in the shot put (52-4½) and Amerson placed third in the 100 (11.41) to also grab state berths.

WIAA Division 1 Track & Field Sectional

May 23, at Hudson High School

Girls

Team scores: 1. Chippewa Falls 79.5; 2. Stevens Point 68.5; 3. D.C. Everest 68; 4. Hudson 64; 5. Shawano 63; 6. Eau Claire Memorial 59; 7. Marshfield 58; 8. Wausau West 50; 9. River Falls 48; 10. Eau Claire North 45; 11. Menomonie 32; 12. Wausau East 24; 13. New Richmond 23; 14. Superior 10; 15. Wisconsin Rapids 7; 16. Merrill 1.

Boys

Team scores: 1. Stevens Point 102; 2. Hudson 82.5; 3. D.C. Everest 74; 4. River Falls 72; 5. Chippewa Falls 70; 6. New Richmond 63.5; 7. Eau Claire Memorial 53; 8. Wausau East 33; 9. Marshfield 31; 10. Wausau West 29; 11. Menomonie and Shawano 25; 13. Eau Claire North 17; 14. Wisconsin Rapids 15; 15. Superior 5.

Click here for complete results, courtesy of the WIAA