MERRILL – On May 27, an enhanced Memorial Day ceremony will be presented at Merrill’s St. Francis Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery at 2700 Thielman St.

Visitation starts at 10:30 a.m. with the formal program starting at 11 a.m. The featured speaker will be U.S. Marine Kevin Hermening, who was held hostage along with 52 other American diplomats by Iran for 440 days and was witness to a rescue attempt that cost the lives of eight United States servicemen.

This is a combined program led by VFW Post 1638 and supported by members of the American Legion, DAV, AMVETS, Auxiliaries, Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts and the Knights of Columbus.

The Merrill City Band will perform music appropriate to Memorial Day.

Take a lawn chair or blanket for your family’s comfort. If inclement weather, the program will be held at Northwoods Veterans Post Hall at 601 Johnson St. in Merrill.