OSHKOSH – Thirty women will vie for the title of Miss Wisconsin

2024 as the Miss Wisconsin competition returns in June to Oshkosh.

Additionally, 23 women will compete for the title of Miss Wisconsin’s Teen 2024.

The Miss Wisconsin competition will take place June 19-22 at the Alberta Kimball Auditorium at Oshkosh West High School. Miss Wisconsin’s Teen competition will take place June 21.

Lila Szyryj. Photo courtesy Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Organization.

The shows will feature Miss Wisconsin 2023, Lila Szyryj of Madison, and Miss Wisconsin’s Teen 2023, Trinity Horstman of Onalaska, alongside women from around the state as they take the next step toward becoming Miss America and Miss America’s Teen.

Szyryj won the title of Miss Wisconsin in June of 2023. A 2022 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Szyryi earned a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism and mass communication. During her time as Miss Wisconsin she has also been working as a multimedia journalist and reporter at a major network affiliate in Wisconsin. Her

community service initiative is breaking down breaking news – working toward educating and interacting with the public on media literacy as it relates to our understanding of each other.

Szyryj has earned nearly $15,000 in scholarships during her time competing with the Miss America opportunity. She competed at the 2024 Miss America Competition in Orlando, Florida, in January,

Trinity Horstman. Photo courtesy Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Organization.

Horstman was named Miss Wisconsin’s Teen in June of 2023. She has dedicated her year of service to championing her personal community service initiative – making miracles happen; supporting Children’s Miracle Network. As a partner of CMNH, she has appeared at various events and fundraisers throughout the year. Most notably, she has raised over $20,000 for Children’s Miracle Network through hosting an annual golf outing. The Making Miracles Happen tournament is in its fourth year and will be held on June 7 at Drugan’s Castle Mound in Holmen.

Horstman competed at the Miss America’s Teen 2024 competition in Orlando, Florida, in January and has earned over $4,000 in scholarships

throughout her time competing in the Miss America’s Teen opportunity.

She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh this fall.

Tickets for the Miss Wisconsin and Miss Wisconsin’s Teen Competition are available online at www.misswisconsin.org.

The final competitions will also be livestreamed. Information on how to

purchase livestream tickets is also available via www.misswisconsin.org.