MARATHON – Wausau Newman Catholic finished second in the team standings at the WIAA Division 3 boys golf regional at Pine Valley Golf Course on Thursday, earning a spot in next week’s sectional tournament.

Jacob Fox shot an 88 to finish in a tie for eighth place, and Sam Nelson shot an 89 to take 11th place to pace the Cardinals, who had a team score of 363.

Marathon won the team title with a score of 343, with Newman Catholic taking second and Marshfield Columbus Catholic finishing third with a 366. Manawa snagged the final team sectional berth, taking fourth with a 391.

Columbus Catholic senior Charlie Moore won the individual regional title with an 81, one shot ahead of Dakota Stroud of Manawa.

The top four teams and top four individuals not on those teams qualify for a D-3 sectional at McCauslin Brook Golf Club in Wabeno. The top two teams and top three individuals not on those teams will earn berths for the 2024 WIAA State Boys Golf Tournament at the Meadows at Blackwolf Run in Kohler on June 3-4.

Owen Reeves added a 90 and Lucas Pfiffner shot a 96 to round out Newman’s scoring golfers.

WIAA Division 3 Boys Golf Regional

May 23, at Pine Valley Golf Course, Marathon

(*denotes sectional qualifier)

Team scores: *1. Marathon 343; *2. Wausau Newman Catholic 363; *3. Marshfield Columbus Catholic 366; *4. Manawa 391; 5. Weyauwega-Fremont and Marion 397; 7. Northland Lutheran 402; 8. Stevens Point Pacelli 417; 9. Iola-Scandinavia 418; 10. Shiocton 447.

Individual scores: 1. Charlie Moore (MCC) 81; 2. Dakota Stroud (MAN) 82; 3. Tate Drummond (MAN), Blake Kraft (MARA) and Alex Pawlowicz (MARA) 84; 6. *Charlie Mueller (WF) 86; 7. Jacob Rhyner (MARA) 87; 8. Jacob Fox (WNC), Myles Handrick (MARA) and Kohle Hilgemann (MCC) 88; 11. Sam Nelson (WNC) and *Samuel Groeschi (IS) 89; 13. *Konnor Mehlberg (NL) and Owen Reeves (WNC) 90; 15. *Logan Martin (SPP) 92; 16. Kaleb Hilgemann (MCC) 93; 17. Elisha Pahl (NL) 85; 18. Lucas Pfiffner (WNC) and Collin Grogam (MARI) 96; 20. Dylan Dodson (MARA) 97; 21. Ava Olds (SPP) 98; 22. Cole Haeuser (WF) 99; 23. Sam Gueths (MARI) and Jack Schoen (MARI) 100; 25. Brady Malueg (MARI), Andrew Weichmann (NL) and Sam Meyer (WNC) 101; 28. Braedan McIvor (WF) and Zachary Flannery (SH) 103; 30. Edward Schoen (MARI), Keller Bredemann (MCC) and Eli Birrenkott (SPP) 104; 33. Logan Leeman (SHI) 107; 34. Maddie Kirmse (IS) 108; 35. Ethan Gerrits (WF) 109; 36. Cohan Weed (WF) and Alex Shelley (IS) 110; 39. Isaiah Schuelke (MAN) and Preston Poehlman (IS) 111; 40. Michael Kirmse (OS) and Owen Schuelke (MAN) 114; 42. Kiley Johnson (NL) 116; 43. Jack Jaeckle (MAN) and Tristan Mueller (SH) 117; 45. Katelyn Flannery (SH) 120; 46. Katie Angell (SPP) 123; 47. Paige Grezenski (SPP) and Ethan Stark (NL) 125; 49. Josh VanWhye (MCC) 137; 50. Owen Drath (SH) 152.