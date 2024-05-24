Wausau Pilot & Review

ROSHOLT – Newman Catholic junior Mel Severson qualified for the state meet in three events with top-four finishes at the WIAA Division 3 Track & Field Sectional on Thursday at Rosholt High School.

The top four finishers in each event at the sectional automatically qualify for the 2024 WIAA State Track & Field Championships, which will be held at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse on May 31-June 1. Additional qualifiers – those who finish in the top eight statewide in all of the sectionals – will be announced on Friday.

Severson took second in the girls 400 meters in 59.50 seconds, and placed fourth in both the 200 (26.85) and long jump (16 feet, 5 inches) to earn three of Newman’s five state meet berths.

Evie Bates placed second in the girls high jump (5-3) and Nolyn Lindner was the runner-up in the boys 400 (50.54) to also grab spots at state for the Cardinals.

WIAA Division 3 Track & Field Sectional

May 23, at Rosholt High School

Girls

Team scores: 1. Shiocton 76; 2. Rosholt 52; 3. Stratford 42; 4. Neenah St. Mary Catholic 41; 5. Manawa 37; 6. Wausau Newman Catholic 36; 7. Loyal 35; 8. Edgar 32; 9. Kewaunee 26; 10. Bonduel 25.5; 11. Auburndale 25; 12. Weyauwega-Fremont 24.5; 13. Manitowoc Lutheran 24; 14. Mishicot 23; 15. Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 21; 16. Crandon and Florence/Niagara 20; 18. Wild Rose and Gibraltar 19; 20. Marathon 16.5; 21. Oshkosh Valley Christian 12; 22. Crivitz and Manitowoc Roncalli 11; 24. Coleman 10; 25. Northland Lutheran 7; 26. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 6; 27. Hilbert 5.5; 28. Sevastopol, Reedsville and Neillsville 5; 31. Algoma 4; 32. Valders, Gresham/Bowler and Suring 2.

Boys

Team scores: 1. Stratford 80; 2. Iola-Scandinavia 73; 3. Marathon and Coleman 50; 5. Kewaunee 46; 6. Three Lakes 43; 7. Edgar and Rosholt 38; 9. Shiocton 34; 10. Marshfield Columbus Catholic 23; 11. Manawa 21; 12. Weyauwega-Fremont and Crandon 20; 14. Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 18; 15. Manitowoc Lutheran and Bonduel 17; 17. Valders 16; 18. Loyal and Neillsville 12; 20. Auburndale and Reedsville 11; 22. Neenah St. Mary Catholic 10; 23. Wausau Newman Catholic 9; 24. Suring 6; 25. Gillett and Mishicot 5; 27. Algoma 4; 28. Tri-County 3; 29. Oneida Nation, Crivitz, Wild Rose, Manitowoc Roncalli and Sevastopol 2.

