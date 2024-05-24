Wausau Pilot & Review

LAONA – The Newman Catholic softball team is going to sectionals after upsetting No. 1 seed Laona/Wabeno 7-3 in a WIAA Division 5 regional final Thursday at Laona High School.

The fifth-seeded Cardinals (6-11) pulled off their second-straight road upset in the playoffs and move on to a D-5 sectional semifinal at No. 3 seed Florence (11-6) on Tuesday.

Ashley Jankowski had three hits, including a home run, and drove in two, Brianna Schulz and Molly Merrill and Madison Keene each had two hits and an RBI for the Cardinals.

Jankowski also picked up the pitching win, striking out three and allowing six hits in a complete-game effort.

Cardinals 7, Rebels 3

Newman Catholic 100 112 2 – 7 11 2

Laona/Wabeno 200 100 0 – 3 6 0

WP: Ashley Jankowski. LP: Allison Albrecht.

SO: Jankowski 3; Rylee Yaeger (4 1/3 inn.) 5, Albrecht (2 2/3 inn.) 2. BB: Jankowski 1; R. Yaeger 1, Albrecht 2.

Top hitters: NC, Jankowski 3×4, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Ava Sukanen 2B, 2 runs; Madison Keene 2×4, 2B, RBI; Molly Merrill 2×4, 2B, 3B, RBI; Brianna Schulz 2×3, RBI. LW, Albrecht 3×3; Amaris 2×3, 3 RBI.

Records: Newman Catholic 6-11; Laona/Wabeno 16-10.