MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds the public to plan ahead this Memorial Day weekend by buying their 2024 annual vehicle admission sticker and state trail passes online.

Everyone can find their adventure in Wisconsin with 50 state parks, 15 state forests, 44 state trails, 15,000 lakes and hundreds of miles of Lake Michigan and Mississippi River shoreline.

A Wisconsin state park and forest vehicle admission sticker is required on all motor vehicles stopping in most state parks, forests and recreation areas. The 2024 vehicle admission stickers are valid through Dec. 31. Annual admission sticker rates range from $13 – $38.

Visitors must display an annual or daily admission sticker adhered to the vehicle as instructed on the sticker or show proof of purchase upon entrance.

When a vehicle admission pass is purchased online, visitors can immediately use the email confirmation as proof of purchase until they receive a physical pass by mail.

Visitors can print the vehicle admission email receipt and place it on the driver’s side dashboard so that it can be read through the windshield. If customers do not have a printer, they can write the order and pass details on a piece of paper.

New this spring, state trail passes can be purchased online. Customers who purchase an annual or daily trail pass online will receive an email receipt that can serve as proof of purchase.

The receipt can be printed and carried or downloaded to a Google or Apple digital wallet. Paper passes will not be mailed to customers for online orders.

Trail passes can also continue to be purchased in person at state park properties, trail pass vendors or DNR service centers. If purchased in person, customers will receive a paper trail pass.

Trail pass vendors, located throughout the state, are vital partners to the DNR and assets to state and local communities. Portions of trail pass sales at local vendors go directly back to state trails in their communities. Customers not buying a trail pass online should consider supporting their local vendor.

Know before you go by following these tips:

Most Wisconsin state parks, recreation areas, trails and forests are open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Campsite check-in and check-out is 3 p.m.

Familiarize yourself with property layout and amenities such as restrooms, water sources, trail distance and surface type and concessionaires.

Ticks are out, and visitors should take precautions to prevent Lyme disease.

Regulations for trail pass use have not changed. A state trail pass is required for all people ages 16 and older to bike, cross-country ski, horseback ride or in-line skate on certain trails. A state trail pass is not required for walking or hiking. Please remember to bring your trail pass (either paper or digital) with you while using trails.

Wisconsin state parks, forests and other day-use areas do not have garbage or recycling bins. When you visit, you will need to take your garbage and recyclables home with you. We all play a role in taking care of our natural resources.

Parking lots fill up quickly during peak hours. Park only in designated parking areas, and never block roadways or walkways with your vehicle. If camping at a park or forest, consider leaving your vehicle at your campsite.

Visit the DNR’s Wisconsin property condition notices webpage for current property information, including temporary closures at and around park properties.

Find a Wisconsin state park, forest, trail or recreation area to explore with the DNR’s Find A Park tool. Be sure to also check out the DNR’s hidden gems and exploration maps to learn about lesser-visited properties and avoid crowds.