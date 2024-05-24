WAUSAU – You can now vote in the city of Wausau and village of Rib

Mountain’s ‘I Voted’ sticker design contest by “liking” your favorite photo posted on the city’s Facebook page.

The sticker design with the most likes by 11:59 p.m. Central Time on May

27 will be declared the winner.

Eight Wausau area youths in second through fifth grades submitted their own artwork to be printed as a round sticker. These 12 designs can be found on the city’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/WausauGovernment/.

The winning design will be printed and made available for voters in the Aug. 13 partisan primary and Nov. 5 presidential election.