Dwight F. Woodward

Dwight F Woodward (Woody/Sparky), age 79, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at home surrounded by his loving wife and children. Dwight was born November 5, 1944 to the late Harvey Woodward Sr. and Pearl (Howland) Woodward. He was a graduate of D.C. Everest High School in 1963. Dwight served in the U.S Coast Guard from 1963-1967 and had the honor to march in JFK’s funeral as part of the Military Honor Guard. For 31 years Dwight served as a Wausau Fire Department MPO/Firefighter. He married the love of his life Helen on September 21, 1968 in Connecticut.

Dwight loved his grandchildren, hunting, and fishing. He was a lifelong Packer, NASCAR, Brewers and Badger fan. He enjoyed scenic drives around Wisconsin and family road trips to Connecticut. Dwight always enjoyed his dinners out with his wife at his favorite restaurant, Chico’s.

Dwight is survived by his loving wife, Helen, son Andrew (Kathleen Gerbig) and grandchildren Andrew “Drew”, Cash, and Thea Pearl of Weston, son Matthew (Amy Dotson) and grandchildren Lucas and Nolan of Mosinee; brother Cleo Woodward and sister Jessie Drews; sisters in law Linda Woodward Krueger, Darlene Woodward, Annie (Randy) Morits, Mary Vostinar, Irene Mazur and many nieces and nephews.

Dwight was preceded in death by his parents Harvey and Pearl Woodward, brothers Harvey Woodward Jr., Quentin Woodward, Dexter Woodward, Lionel “Bug” Woodward, sisters Tina Woodward and Sandra Ryan and parents in law Andrew and Mary Mazur.

There will be a visitation held for Dwight on Thursday, May 30 at St Michael’s Catholic Church, 611 Stark St., from 11am until the time of service at 12 pm (noon)

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a charity of your choice.

Joshua 24:15

Kathleen M. Skrzypcak

Kathleen “Kathy” Marie (Horacek) Skrzypcak of Edgar, WI, was unexpectedly called home to the Lord on May 21, 2024, surrounded by family at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Kathy was born on April 3, 1942, to Albert and Bernice (Zahorka) Horacek in the town of Rietbrock. She grew up on the family dairy farm near Milan and graduated from Abbotsford High School in 1960.

In 1961, Kathy first met Marvin Skrzypcak at Don’s Beer Bar in Rib Falls. About a month later, they saw each other again at the Athens Fair and started dating shortly after. Marvin and Kathy married the following year on August 18, 1962, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Milan. Following their marriage, Kathy joined Marvin on the Skrzypcak family dairy farm in the town of Cassel and went on to raise four children, Lori, Mark, Terri, and Scott. Kathy fiercely loved her children and maintained close relationships with them throughout her life.

Kathy had a lifelong love of music and began playing accordion at a young age. She joined her parents in their family polka band, The Twilight Ramblers, at the age of 14. She and Marvin continued the band through the mid-1970’s. Beginning in high school, she taught accordion lessons and had over 90 students throughout her many years of teaching. Kathy always encouraged the love of music in her children and grandchildren.

In addition to their dairy farm, Marvin and Kathy grew ginseng for over 25 years. Along with being busy with farmwork and working alongside Marvin, Kathy took pride in taking care of her home and yard and ensured there were plenty of delicious baked goods to eat when the work was done. She loved having everyone over at the farm and made all feel welcome and loved. She frequently hosted Sunday evenings for her family to visit. She also enjoyed hosting her family for holidays and special occasions. No one ever left her home hungry!

Kathy spent many years volunteering with Bingo and the gift cart at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, which she found fulfilling. In her free time, she loved to play accordion, bake, read, and pray. She and Marvin enjoyed going out for fish fries with their friends every Friday. They attended mass every Saturday evening and were often found afterwards playing 6-5-4 at Socha’s Saloon or Kingston’s Bar with their friends. They loved attending church dinners or visiting with friends at the “Corner” Restaurant in Edgar. At home, they enjoyed watching Mollie B and other favorite television shows together.

She also loved traveling with Marvin. They enjoyed Sunday road trips and took many trips to attend country music shows and polka dances. They took many memorable vacations together. Some of her favorite vacations included their honeymoon trip to Glacier National Park, South Dakota, Alaska, Hawaii, Texas, Branson, Nashville, Washington D.C., Las Vegas, New York, California, Colorado, and Mexico. They took a special trip to Niagara Falls to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. Kathy also enjoyed her annual shopping trips to Appleton with her children and grandchildren as a special weekend getaway.

Kathy had a knack for making each of her grandchildren feel special. She would take them each shopping for their birthdays to pick out new outfits. She made sure they received a note, phone call, or card on every birthday and special occasion. As they were growing up, she ensured that the playroom was stacked with plenty of toys and books, and she maintained a secret stash of candy just for them. Kathy also loved attending the sports, music, and school events of her children and grandchildren. She made it known that she wanted all of her grandchildren to be involved as pallbearers and honorary pallbearers.

Kathy loved everyone and always saw the good in people. She loved her entire family immensely and prayed for everyone. She was truly a beautiful person inside and out.

Survivors include her husband, Marvin Skrzypcak, children Lori (Dale) Krause, Mark (Annette) Skrzypcak, Terri (Trent) Schelvan, and Scott Skrzypcak, grandchildren Traci (Robert) Leffel, Travis (Vanessa) Krause, Jordan Krause, Jessi (Kody) Guden, Kelsi Krause, Brianna Skrzypcak, Kaitlyn (Matt) Simpson, Shania Skrzypcak, Troy (Brianna) Andreshak, Karissa (Kody) Wirkus, Austin Dahlke, Tyler Skrzypcak, and Amber Skrzypcak, step-grandchildren Tanner Schelvan, Tristan Schelvan, and Ty Schelvan, great-grandchildren Rosalie Leffel, Brayden Leffel, Mia Krause, Josie Guden, Rhett Andreshak, Avery Andreshak, Kenleigh Wirkus, and Klaydin Wirkus, and siblings Jerry (Bonita) Horacek and Diane Horacek. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Bernice (Zahorka) Horacek, Marvin’s parents Martin and Helen (Rodman) Skrzypcak, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Alex (Doris) Skrzypcak, Louis Skrzypcak, Dolores (George) Schueller, Cecilia Skrzypcak, and Lillian (James) Burish, and her nieces Mary (Schueller) Borchardt, Mary (Burish) Ruplinger, and Susan (Schueller) Ballerstein.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2024 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, town of Cassel. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, town of Cassel.

The family would like to thank the Edgar EMT ambulance crew, the staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital and Father Joseph Nakwah for his blessing and prayers for our wife, mom and grandma.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Bernard A. Riehle

Bernard “Bernie” A. Riehle, 86, Wausau, passed away peacefully with his daughter by his side on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born May 15, 1938 in Athens, son of the late Wisconsin Assemblyman Bernard “Ben” and Mildred (Jacobitz) Riehle. He was a 1956 graduate of Athens High School. On July 18, 1964, he married Jeanette Nowicki at Holy Family Catholic Church in Poniatowski. They later divorced in 1982.

For many years, Bernie owned and operated Riehle Plumbing, Heating and Electric in Wausau. A job he took great pride in and enjoyed servicing customers. He was a longtime member of St. Matthew’s Catholic Parish, where he was a cantor and member of the church choir. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp Reserve, and a member of the Catholic Knights for over 75 years.

Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed playing trumpet, fishing, hunting, playing cribbage, telling jokes, and working hard to help others in need.

Survivors include, his daughter, Tiffany (Todd) Colarusso and his granddaughter, Kaylin Colarusso, of Atlanta, GA; ex-wife, Jeanette, Houston; three siblings – Frances Czech, Wausau, Geraldine Murphy, Maryland, and Kenny (Sue) Riehle, Athens; one brother-in-law, Phillip Windorski, Wausau; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by seven siblings, Marion Becker, Bernadine Johnson, Florence Windorski, William “Chippy” Riehle, Jim Riehle, Celia Riehle and Jean Riehle.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2024 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Sebastian Kolodziejczyk will preside. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Athens with full military honors conducted by the Athens Area Veterans.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Matthew Catholic Church or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Audis G. Teal

Audis Grace Teal, 86, of Mosinee passed away at Asprius Wausau Hospital on May 22, 2024. She was born to the Late Otto and Grace (Rabenstorf) Kurth on November 19, 1937.

She is survived by her three children: Don Teal, Diane Teal, and Cindy Teal; and seven grandchildren, and sister Phyllis Leonard.

She was preceded in death by her husband Lyle Teal Jr. and two brothers, Bill and Paul Kurth.

Audis and Lyle Jr. were married in Menominee, WI at the Evangelical Lutheran Church on March 31, 1955. She wore a red gabardine suit with white nylon gloves and a lace white hat with veil. She carried a colonial bouquet of red and white roses.

Along with her husband, she had successfully opened several A&W locations. Audis was a devoted Christian and loved the Lord.

Services will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home on Thursday, June 6th, 2024 with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.

Online condolences can be expressed at HonorOne.com

Michael H. Notz

Michael Harry Notz, 56 of Wausau passed away suddenly at his home on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. He is the son of Roger and Nancy (Schreiner) Notz, born on April 20, 1968 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

He is survived by his loving family, his father Roger Notz, twin brother Mark (Lenette) Notz, Wausau, sister Kim (Jay) Zyduck, Kronenwetter, sister Krissy (Pete) Wrigley, Weston, nieces, and nephews; Felicia (Juan Cuenca) Notz, Wausau, Carlisa Notz, Wausau, Jeremy Zyduck, Virginia, Keegan (Brennan Noll) Zyduck, Milwaukee, Shylah Wrigley, Shadi Wrigley, Shelby Wrigley all of Weston.

Michael was preceded in death by his mother Nancy Notz and his grandparents.

Michael worked many jobs throughout his life most of which were in factories, but he especially liked working at Goodwill. In Michael’s younger years, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, roller skating, and playing softball with friends and family. Michaels downtime was spent in front of his tv watching his favorites: WWE wrestling, Gunsmoke, Grease, and more.

Michael treasured the time he spent with family, whether it was at cookouts, bonfires, or holidays. His favorite thing to do was talk to his dad during breakfast at Eagles Nest with a cup of coffee or over the phone to discuss many things like the Brewers or the Packers. Michael also loved spending time and playing with his great nephew and nieces.

Michael will forever be remembered as someone who wore his heart on his sleeve. He could always make people laugh.

One message Michael wanted to share with all his friends and family was, “I had a good time and a good life with you. Take care of yourself.”

May he rest peacefully now that he has been reunited with his mother who he has missed greatly.

The family would like to thank all the Dr. ‘s and Nurses at Aspirus that have helped and worked with Michael.

A Visitation will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, 948 Grand Ave., Schofield, on Wednesday, 5-29-2024 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and again on Thursday, 5-30-2024 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Service at 11:00. The burial will be held at Restlawn Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.

Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Dorothy C. Martin

Dorothy Catherine Martin,93, of Wausau, Wisconsin passed away Wednesday, May 15th, 2024 at Mountain Terrace Senior Living Center.

Dorothy was born January 11, 1931, in Chicago, Illinois daughter of Francis and Alice Cummings. She married Emmet A. Martin in 1950. Together they raised four children: James, Michael, Margaret and John.

They settled originally in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. In the summer of 1959, Emmet’s job took them to Wausau, Wisconsin. Being from Chicago and a large family of 13 children, Dorothy feared that she was being sent to a remote outpost in the Northwoods. Emmet and Dorothy however, joined “Wausau Newcomers”, made many lifelong friends, formed a bridge club and fell in love with the game and their new hometown. They made great new friends and wonderful memories later in life when they lived at Island Place apartments. Dorothy hosted wonderful Christmas dinners for her family at Island Place. They had many family camping adventures, a pastime that she continued with her grandchildren.

Dorothy had quite a variety of jobs including being an inventory and shipping manager for a medical supply company and a tour guide for a city park’s department nature center. She loved hosting groups of grade school children on tours of the center, especially the butterfly garden.

Dorothy is survived by her children; Michael, Margaret and John; 5 grandchildren Christopher, Leslie, Andrew, Daniel and Emmet and 6 great-grandchildren Camille, Richard, Mason, Mac, Emmet and Lochlan and 3 great step grandchildren, Clara, Mollie and Miles. In addition, she is survived by her siblings Margaret and Carol, daughter-in-law Sarah and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Emmet, eleven of her siblings and her daughter-in-law Beth.

Funeral arrangements are being done by Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society. Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, May 24th at Restlawn Memorial Park.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Mountain Terrace for the fine care they provided and the staff and clergy of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for kindness, patience and care during Dorothy’s final months.

Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Elena Trumblay

Elena ‘Lana’ Trumblay, age 78, of Merrill, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital with her family by her side.

Lana was born on April 5, 1946, in Germany, the daughter of the late Bruno and Elena (Sukauskaite) Raceivicus. She married the late Roger Trumblay on January 21, 1970, in Illinois.

Lana and her identical twin sister, Dana (Donna), moved to the United States when they were four years old, where she attended Catholic schools. She worked at her father’s toy store in Chicago while attending the Capri School of Beauty Culture, where she received her degree in Cosmetology.

In 1983, Lana, Roger, and their two children relocated to the Merrill area. In 1990, Lana and Roger began working with the local farmers market, selling their homegrown vegetables and flowers. Roger also ran his business, ‘Roger’s Flowers,’ from their home on Hillside Drive in Merrill. Additionally, they sold night crawlers. Lana was a devoted Jehovah’s Witness and cherished the fellowship at her Hall. She also enjoyed watching Jeopardy, black-and-white movies, playing board games with her grandchildren, and dining out with her family.

Lana is survived by her two sons, Sean Trumblay of Wausau and Dan Trumblay of Merrill; three grandchildren, Nicole (Jordan) Trumblay, Ryan (Brielle) Trumblay, and Brennon Trumblay; her beloved nieces and nephews; and her brother-in-law, Ray Dobson of Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Roger, and her identical twin sister Dana.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Brenda S. Bembenek

Brenda Sue Bembenek, 62, formerly of Hatley, died on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at Rennes Health and Rehablitation Center, Weston.

Brenda was born on May 20, 1962 in Wausau, the daughter of Jerome and Theresa (Glatczak) Topczewski.

Brenda was employed by SNE for many years until her retirement. She loved animals, especially horses and her dogs. Brenda took great pride in being involved with the Lakeside 4-H for the horse project and working with the children.

Brenda is survived by a daughter, Tiffany; two grandchildren, Hailey and Gabriel; siblings, Jerome (Carol) Topczewski, Roxanne (Randy) Wanta and Timothy Topczewski; nieces and nephews, Becky (Chad), Ryan, God Son Matt and Jenny (Brad) and their families, as well as other relatives and friends.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents and special uncle, Daniel Topczewski.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at St. Florian Catholic Church, Hatley. Fr. Jerome Patric will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 5, from 9AM until the time of Mass at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

Lois D. Blank

Lois Dorothy (Passuello) Blank, 86, formerly of Birnamwood, died on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Owosso, MI, in her beautiful apartment at Oliver Woods Assisted Living Facility. Her family and beloved cats, Kitty-Kitty and Squirt were at her bedside before her passing.

Lois was born in Birnamwood on June 19, 1937, the daughter of Victor and Leona Sophie (Kelm) Passuello. She graduated from Birnamwood-Wittenburg High School, Birnamwood, WI in 1955. She grew up on a successful dairy farm where she learned how to work hard and long hours; she continued working doing something, all the time, into her 80’s. In her younger years, Lois moved to Rhinelander and took a job at Twist Drill and was often found enjoying rabbit hunting with her two beagles- Scamp and Tramp. She met Richard William Blank in Rhinelander and on May 4, 1974, they married. The couple recently celebrated 50 years of marriage.

The family moved to Haslett, Michigan, after they married, where Lois joined Haslett Public Schools as a Custodian and cafeteria aide. She had many friends and retired from the school system. Upon retirement, she moved back to Birnamwood and helped run and maintain the Blank-A-T-Blank Christmas Tree Farm. She was known for making beautiful wreaths during the Christmas season. Anyone who knew Lois understood she had a passion for hunting. She loved to deer hunt using a bow, gun, and eventually a cross bow. She also enjoyed turkey and rabbit hunting. In her earlier years, one could also find her enjoying some fishing, too. Hunting and fishing were sports Richard and Lois loved doing together.

Lois gave back to her community. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Darling Gunderson Post #341. She was also a member of the Lions Club, Birnamwood Bow Hunters’ Course, Trinity Lutheran Church, and a favorite BINGO club.

Lois is survived by her husband Richard, two daughters: Dana Blank of Ovid, MI and Beth (Tim) Walter of New London, NC; two granddaughters: Katrina (Melvin) Bartlett of Battle Creek, MI, and Alyssa Tefft of Kannapolis, NC; and three feline family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Betty Dobratz, and many beloved friends and extended family members.

Funeral services will be held Labor Day Weekend at Trinity Lutheran Church, Birnamwood. Burial will be in Forest Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at Lois’ favorite restaurant, Chet & Emil’s. Funeral Service details to follow.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at SchmidtSchulta.com.

Memorials may be made to the Women’s Auxiliary of American Legion Post #341, W17515 Church Rd, Birnamwood, WI 54414.