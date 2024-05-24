Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

A chance of showers before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 4pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Increasing clouds, with a high near 70. Southeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 43. South southeast wind 10 to 13 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 70. West wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph