Vickie Reetz of Wounded Warriors United of Wisconsin spoke at Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group meeting at Denny’s in Rothschild on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. She talked about “Giving back to the men and women who sacrificed for our freedom”.

The Wounded Warriors United of Wisconsin is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization that is dedicated to working with Wisconsin Veterans. Their goal is to give back to the Veterans that have given so much for us. Their volunteers and events help inspire our Veterans and uplift their spirits. They offer hunting and fishing trips and outings. The expenses are covered for participating Veterans. They have the opportunity to enjoy and engage in activities they have always had a passion for.

The organization also offers Veterans and their families a free stay for up to one week at their Country Haven Farm in Gleason. The farm offers the quiet country life where Veterans can enjoy the farm animals and the use of a boat and UTV.

For more information about the organization contact Vickie or Otto Reetz, President at 920-470-1845 www.WWUWI.org [email protected]

Story and photo courtesy of Mike Heilmann