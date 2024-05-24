Dear editor,

As a cyclist in the city of Wausau, I have gotten to know the condition of our streets very well. Yesterday, I rode down a part of Cherry Street on the city’s northwest side. Cherry Street has a combination of properties on it. It has industrial property on the east side and residential properties on the west. It carries traffic in and out of these industrial plants, as well as from the homes on the west side of the street.

We all know that Scott Street and Sixth Street in the downtown area received a lot of funding from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation as these streets are a part of the route for Highway 52. As a result, a lot of funding was available for these streets.

But what about the side streets like Cherry or Fulton Street between First and Third streets? These streets have some industrial traffic. Side streets are often the access to highway routes such as Highway 52 and Business Highway 51. The problem is that they are being neglected by the city and their surfaces show it. The surface on Cherry Street looks like a lunar landscape!

The city needs to prioritize its budgeting process better to repair its streets. Otherwise residents could wind up paying for damages to their vehicles (not just cyclists) and the safety risks that potholes and neglected cracks can cause. Streets have to be torn up and rebuilt from time to time. An example is Short Street near the new apartments north of downtown (River East). The question is how long is a project put on hold?

Andrew Plath of Wausau

