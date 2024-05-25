June 1

Summer LEGO Block Party (MCPL Rothschild)

Get creative with LEGO and other blocks in the library. Join us on June 1 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Marathon County Public Library’s Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild. Free. Blocks provided. No registration required. Call 715-359-6208 for more info.

June 3-8

My Summer Adventure Book (MCPL Hatley)

Create a book to fill with summer adventures. Kids and tweens can bind pages together for a book to fill with photos, writing and more during regular business hours the week of June 3-8 at the Hatley Branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley. Free. All supplies provided. No registration required. Call 715-446-3537 for more information.

Backpack Buddies (MCPL Stratford)

Create a beaded dragonfly, or some other kind of animal creation, and stick it to a backpack when school starts in the fall. This craft is available anytime during regular business hours the week of June 3-8 at the Stratford Branch, 213201 Scholar St., Stratford. Free, and best suited for tweens. No registration required. Call the branch at 715-687-4420 for more information.

June 5

Summer LEGO Block Party (MCPL Wausau)

Get creative with LEGO and other blocks in the library. Join us on June 5 from 3-5 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free. Blocks provided. No registration required. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

June 7

Movie Matinee for Kids: “Migration” (MCPL Wausau)

Kids and their families are invited to a movie matinee. Join us on June 7 at the Wausau location, 300 N. First St., Wausau, for a screening of “Migration,” an animated film about a family of ducks dreaming of the perfect vacation. The film is rated PG with a running time of 82 minutes. Free. No registration required. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

Summer LEGO Block Party (MCPL Marathon City)

Get creative with LEGO and other blocks in the library. Join us on June 7 from 1-3 p.m. at the Marathon City Branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon City. Free. Blocks provided. No registration required. Call 715-443-2775 for more info.

June 10

Dinosaur Dimensions (Memorial Park, Athens, and River Park, Mosinee)

If your kids love dinosaurs, you won’t want to miss this unique event with Dinosaur Dimensions. The show, featuring an amazing collection of realistic dinosaur puppets, will be at Memorial Park in Athens on June 10 from 10:30-11:30 a.m., then they’ll head to River Park in Mosinee from 1:30-2:30 p.m. All shows are free and open to the public. For more information, call the host branch of the event you’d like to attend: Athens at 715-257-7292 or Mosinee at 715-693-2144.

June 11

Tom Pease (Oak Island Park, Wausau)

Beloved children’s performer Tom Pease will perform a variety of his catchy tunes during two free concerts at Oak Island Park in downtown Wausau. The concerts will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and again from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on June 11. Presented by the Marathon County Public Library. Free. No registration required. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

June 12

Magician Isaiah Foster. Photo courtesy Marathon County Public Library.

The Magic of Isaiah (George Street Park, Rothschild, and Lions Park, Spencer)

Come and be amazed and laugh during this family friendly event with magician Isaiah Foster on June 12. Isaiah will perform at George Street Park in Rothschild from 10:30-11:30 a.m., and again from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Lions Park in Spencer. Free, no registration required. Call the Rothschild Branch at 715-359-6208 or the Spencer Branch at 715-659-3996 for more information.

Zoozort (MCPL Hatley)

Folks of all ages will enjoy Zoozort, a hands-on, interactive program featuring live, wild animals on June 12 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Hatley Branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley. Kids will learn about the habitat, diet and adaptations of certain animals and about respecting the environment. Free. Call 715-446-3537 for more info.

June 12

Snake Discovery: Snake, Rattle & Roll! (Multiple Locations)

Do you love snakes, lizards, and reptiles of all kinds? If so, help us welcome Snake Discovery to Marathon County! We’ll host three shows, featuring real snakes and reptiles, all on June 13: Marathon Elementary School in Marathon City from 10-11 a.m.; George Street Park in Rothschild from 1:30-2:30 p.m.; and Oak Island Park in Wausau from 6-7 p.m. All shows are free and open to the public. For more information, call the host branch of the event you’d like to attend: Wausau 715-261-7220, Marathon City 715-443-2775, or Rothschild 715-359-6208.

June 14

Summer LEGO Block Party (MCPL Marathon City)

Get creative with LEGO and other blocks in the library. Join us on June 14 from 1-3 p.m. at the Marathon City Branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon City. Free. Blocks provided. No registration required. Call 715-443-2775 for more info.