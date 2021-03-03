By Shereen Siewert

A Wausau teenager accused of robbing a man at gunpoint at a west side apartment was bound over for arraignment and trial Wednesday, during a preliminary hearing in Marathon County Circuit Court.

Jacob Lo is one of three suspects in the Dec. 21 alleged armed robbery at the Rocket Apartments, formerly the Marjon Motel, 312 S. Third Ave. in Wausau.

Police say the alleged victim called 911 from a nearby gas station after the men pointed a gun at him and took all his money. The man said he was at a friend’s apartment when two people emerged from a hiding place, held the alleged victim’s arms around his back, pointed a gun at him and took $240 cash before pushing him out the door. The victim told police one of the suspects made comments about “putting shells” in him or killing him if he didn’t cooperate, according to court documents.

Court documents state that Lo, who goes by the alias “J-Dot,” is known to carry a handgun and had numerous pending charges at the time of his arrest including vehicle pursuits, physical abuse to a child and a collection of threats with the suggestion of weapons. He faces charges filed Dec. 23 of armed robbery with the use of force as party to a crime.

Devonte Scoles, 22, and Marcelis Smith, 28, both of Wausau, are also charged in connection with the alleged armed robbery.

Lo is facing criminal charges in six separate cases including one filed in February in which he is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in a group attack.

During a hearing Wednesday, Circuit Judge LaMont Jacobson ruled there is probable cause in the case and ordered Lo to stand trial in the armed robbery case. Lo pleaded not guilty and remains behind bars on a $25,000 cash bond.

Future court dates have not yet been set.

