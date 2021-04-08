This week’s Wausau-area featured cocktail evokes visions of lying on the beach, listening to the waves and soaking up the sun. The recipe comes from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Malibu Summer Sunset

1 oz. vodka

1 oz. Malibu

1 oz. peach schnapps

grenadine

orange juice

pineapple juice

To create this drink, measure the vodka, Malibu and schnapps, pour into a pint glass filled with ice, add a dash of grenadine and top with equal amounts of orange and pineapple juice. Stir gently, then garnish with an orange and cherries before serving.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.

