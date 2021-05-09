By Shereen Siewert

A motorcycle driver who veered into oncoming traffic on Hwy. 153 east of Wausau and was struck head-on by a pickup died late Saturday after being flown to a local hospital, according tot the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

As Wausau Pilot & Review previously reported, the crash was reported just before 9:10 p.m. on Hwy. 153 just west of County Road Y in the town of Reid. Rescue crews immediately called for a medical helicopter after arriving at the scene. The motorcycle driver died after being transported from the crash, police said.

The pickup driver suffered minor injuries, but a passenger in the pickup was not injured, police said.

The name of the victim who died is being withheld pending notification of relatives. The crash remains under investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...