A 38-year-old Wausau man accused of arranging to meet someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl to take drugs and have sex with him was bound over for arraignment and trial this week in Marathon County Circuit Court.

Police say Jason Olerich began chatting online in September with the girl, attempting to persuade her to come to his home and consume “Molly” with him. “Molly” is slang for MDMA, or Ecstasy, a psychoactive drug primarily used for recreational purposes that causes altered sensations, increased energy and pleasure.

During the conversation, the girl allegedly warned Olerich that she was only 15, but that did not deter him. Olerich was arrested Dec. 7 in Rothschild while allegedly driving to pick up the girl, who was actually an undercover investigator posing as a teen. Officers seized drugs, condoms and drug paraphernalia during the arrest, according to court documents.

Olerich faces charges of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement-sexual contact, possession of designer drugs with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges were filed in January in Marathon County Circuit Court, after which Olerich was ordered held on a $10,000 bond, the first $2,500 of which must be paid in cash. Court records show he posted the cash bond in March.

Olerich is also facing multiple drug and child neglect charges in a case filed the same day in Marathon County Circuit Court.

During a hearing Tuesday, Circuit Judge Greg Strasser ordered Olerich to have no contact with anyone younger than 18, with the exception of his children.

Future court dates have not yet been set.

